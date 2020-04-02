Reference hospital in Odessa was unprepared for the treatment of patients with coronavirus (video)
The volunteers who are trying to provide the hospital, saying that it is not the only institution that is willing to fight against the coronavirus only in official records.
After the video message of Odessa doctors who complained about the unwillingness of the institution to receive the first wave of infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, to the hospital, he visited the members of the regional crisis staff.
Officials immediately declared – determined reference hospital according to its head, and that he will be responsible for the untruthfulness of his words, says the story TSN.
“We have a very sad depressing information, but we can no longer afford to remain silent about it”, – is spoken in the video the doctors.
They talk about it the first among the Ukrainian physicians. The hospital, which identified support in the fight against mers – unprepared. There is no means of protection, not enough equipment and even personnel. Indeed, over the past month out of school and started retiring EN masse doctors, nurses and orderlies. It’s been talked about colleagues of those who recorded a video message.
“We were just thrown under tanks. Just announced at the hospital, no machines, nothing to treat, no work clothes. People go at their own expense or quit because they are afraid, because unprotected”.
The Director of the hospital’s initiative of subordinates outraged. Says, they are not competent, and 90% of their treatment – not true. But then repeats practically the same as doctors.
“We have no medicines, we have little supplies and devices. We are not ready for infectious profile. We can take 100-120 people. In the case of mass influx, when we put in the corridors of the people, will be 150. More we will not be pulling any hospital bed Fund or the medical staff,” – said General Director of Odessa regional clinical medical center Vadim Suchten.
Regional officials say they chose the hospital reference on the report of the chief physician of her condition. The head of the regional state administration in the Facebook wills: the head of the institution legally responsible for the accuracy of the data provided. The hospital stress – from the moment when given the numbers, the situation has changed.
“After he announced the hospitals that will deal with the coronavirus, many retired. And after yesterday’s interview I don’t know how many will be today”, – says Vadim Suchten.
“NCSU provides you with the February data. We live on 1 April in the conditions of the quarantine. Therefore, the information varied considerably. They had no connection with the epidemiologists who would have told them that 300 somatic beds can not accept 300 patients with infectious diseases,” says medical Director of the Odessa regional clinical center Alla sverchkova.
The volunteers who are trying to provide the hospital with all, from masks to oxygen tanks, they say that this is not the only institution that is willing to fight against the coronavirus only in official records.
“Protection, equipment, consumables, medicines, all asking in hospitals, there is almost nothing now. No one, no one hospital. We should not be ashamed to talk about it. Now is not the time when you need to create a picture,” – said the head of the volunteer organization “Corporation of monsters” Ekaterina Nozhevnikova.
After the publicity of the regional power immediately checked the hospital and called an emergency briefing where you acknowledged the problem and promised to help.
“We create a package of personal protection equipment, which will be sent to all hospitals for all mobile brigade of the region, particularly in the hospital Vodnikov (regional clinical medical center). It may be equipment, which we also distribute at the hospital the first wave”, – said the head of the Odessa regional state administration Maxim Kuts.
However, volunteers say, to close all the needs now simply impossible. And it’s not even about the money. The shortage of protective equipment, ventilators and drugs are now all over the world.
See also:
- The symptoms of coronavirus – how to distinguish from the flu or colds
- Coronavirus distribution map for today (updated)
- Coronavirus news in Ukraine and worldwide – online