Reform of the PEQ: the demonstrations continue
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The new Immigration minister, Nadine Girault, unveiled Thursday a third version of the reform, which should enter into force on the 22 July.
The mobilization against the reform Program of the quebec experience continues, despite the new series of adjustments announced earlier this week by the Immigration minister, Nadine Girault.
A demonstration was convened in the city center of Montreal, Saturday, and must continue to Saint-Agathe-des-Monts in the afternoon, in front of the constituency office of the minister.
Nadine Girault unveiled Thursday a third version of the reform, which should enter into force on the 22 July.
A second version of the program had been presented at the end of the month of may, after the kerfuffle, which had forced the government of François Legault to apologize last fall, and return to the drawing table.
The Program of the quebec experience (PEQ) allows international students and temporary foreign workers already established in the province to quickly obtain a Québec selection certificate, for access to permanent residence.
Its reform provides rules most burdensome on the plan of the required work experience and the mastery of the French language, among others. The application processing time should be significantly prolonged.
In addition to get their diploma — and that was enough before to qualify, the international students will now have to gain 12 to 18 months of experience working full-time.
In regard to foreign workers, this requirement passes from one to two years and may not be true that in some areas, which excludes less-skilled workers.
Under the stimulus presented on Thursday, the foreign students who will graduate before the end of the year will be able to access the PEQ according to the criteria that prevailed before the reform.
Those who will receive their degree as of next year, even if they are already established in Quebec, however, will have to go through this new program.