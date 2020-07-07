Refuse the mask is the equivalent of driving drunk, according to a Nobel Prize
Refuse to wear a mask to help fight the epidemic of COVID-19, it is also anti-social than driving after drinking alcohol, according to the president of the Royal Society of London and the Nobel Prize for chemistry.
About Venki Ramakrishnan come as two new reports highlight that wearing a mask can help to significantly reduce the spread of viruses like the COVID-19.
“Before, it was quite normal to have a few drinks and go home, and it was also normal to drive without a seat belt “, he said Tuesday in a press release. “Today, these two behaviors would be considered anti-social and does not to wear a mask in public should be considered in the same way. “
“If we all carry one, we protect each other and ourselves,” he continued, recalling that ” the virus has not been eliminated “.
The mask has a role to play, with the frequent washing of hands and the physical distance, because there is no “silver bullet” against the virus, according to him.
The gauze masks in public to reduce the dispersion of the particles oral with 50% and 100% of the effectiveness of surgical masks, according to a number of factors, are the responsibility of the researchers from the universities of Pennsylvania and Cambridge, editors of the two reports.
“There is even evidence today that the masks would directly benefit the wearer,” says Paul Edelstein, professor emeritus of pathology and laboratory medicine of the university of Pennsylvania.
The second report published by the Royal Society in succession to major differences in the rates of mask-wearing among the rich countries : at the end of April, the adoption of the port of the mask was 25 % in Great Britain against 83,4 % in Italy, 65.8 per cent in the United States and 63.8 % in Spain.
“In countries such as Italy, the United States and Spain, the people have rapidly adopted facial masks “, especially since “the authorities have provided clear guidelines,” says Melinda Mills, University of Oxford, the principal author of this document.
Last month, the world health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States have published updated guidelines recommending that everyone wear masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of the COVID-19.