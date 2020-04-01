Refused hospitalization: in Sumy sick coronavirus has infected three people
In the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region infected with coronavirus, the man refused hospitalization. The three people with whom he came in contact with, revealed COVID-19.
According to “Akhtyrsky city portal”, a Ukrainian born in 1986 returned from Spain on March 15. Officially he did not work. Coronavirus diagnosed in the end of the month.
On March 27, a local resident had deteriorated, he had a temperature of 39 degrees, chest pain and dry cough. The man called at the home of his family doctor, he suggested hospitalization in Trostyanetsky city hospital.
Wrote Ukrainian failure, remained at home in isolation with his wife and two children.
Six contact persons of the men (except his wife and children – the parents of the sick and mother-in-law) rapid tests showed negative results. Had another collection of material for examination.
“It was soon established four contact persons, which were kept under observation. All of them were in isolation with a satisfactory General condition,” writes the portal.
Later, on March 31, was officially confirmed three more cases of coronavirus in the city. Infected were traced to the first contacts of the index case. Three contact persons were healthy.