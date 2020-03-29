Regina todorenko seduced men hot pictures in sexy skirt
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter and blogger Regina todorenko, who became famous by filming the travel show “heads and Tails”, and now has his own show “Friday’s with Regina,” often pleases fans of bright posts in his Instagram. So, this time the star showed in the social network luxury photo, which appeared in a cheeky stylish way.
Regina captured in the light-flooded room on the background of balloons that are laid out in the form of numbers to 1 000 000. It is not surprising, because in the caption to the picture, the TV star is playing among the fans of million rubles. Todorenko appeared before the camera in an eye-catching outfit – her leather black pencil skirt and Golden top. This attire is beautifully emphasized slender figure of a star. Her hair beautifully laid, and the face of a light makeup and a charming smile. Fans of course have not passed and began to discuss a new publication the stars, filling her with compliments.