Even if Pascan replaces Air Canada, the problem is likely to remain whole with respect to the price of the tickets if the system is not changed, ” says Gaétan Lelièvre.
July 3, 2020 18h35
Updated at 19h04
Regional and remote air Services: the opportunity to break the pattern
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — If the departure of Air Canada from the Gaspésie, Bas-Saint-Laurent and other sectors of Québec is a hard blow to the short-term, ex-member of parliament for Gaspé, Gaétan Lelièvre ensures that this withdrawal should be considered as an opportunity to redesign the air services according to the needs of rural areas.
Cash to his credit 30 years of analysis of the air service, because he has also been director of municipal services, and director of the MRC before being a member of parliament, Mr. Lelievre believes that it is necessary to break the current model, based generally on a single-provider private in the regional airports.
“Even if Pascan Aviation replaces Air Canada to Gaspé, if the model private current does not change, the people in the regions will continue to pay 1000 $, 1500 $ and up to 1900 $ for round-trips between the airport and Montreal or Quebec. I made the fiscal year on June 30 and Pascan offers a ticket Bonaventure-Montreal 1587 $ on 6 July, with a return the next day”, he says.
“It is necessary to establish partnerships with communities. They must be genuine partners, not dependent on an operator such as Air Canada. The service must be offered at an affordable price, and this service must be planned with a vision of development of the regions. Time is important in today’s society. The train also is very important, but there are situations where it takes the plane, for doctors, for example, but also for patients and the public in general. The plane is not a luxury. It can no longer be perceived as that,” says Gaétan Lelièvre.
Now a consultant in regional development, the ex-deputy of Gaspé preaches to his region, but he does not preach to its needs. He said that he has a horror of taking the plane!
Gaétan Lelièvre is conceded that there must be a return of air services to Gaspé in the most cutting, in September, for example, and that this return will adapt to likely be on the well-known model of provider private non-partner.