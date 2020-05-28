Reimbursement of airline tickets: the airlines “will be resolved!” said the PQ
The airport Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau
Share
28 may 2020 10: 34
Share
Reimbursement of airline tickets: the airlines “will be resolved!” said the PQ
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Costs, airlines must refund money to consumers whose trips have been cancelled because of the COVID-19, believes the Parti Québécois.
Thousands of Quebecers and Canadians are after their money spent for air tickets purchased prior to the pandemic, but they were not able to use due to the cancellation of the majority of the flights since mid-march.
The companies offer a refund in travel credits, that is to say, an equivalent amount for a future purchase. But consumers are calling for a monetary refund in full. A proposed class action lawsuit is in the works.
It seems that the airlines do not have this money and would be unable to pay such sums.
“It is their problem. They will be resolved. The people who were spared of the money, $ 3000 to pay a small vacancy to which they were entitled and then they hold on, they have sent their money, they don’t have the travel, then they should be required to fund the activity of Air Canada? No. We speak in the name of consumers today, and all these people who don’t have the money they had earned to go on the journey deserve the refund. It happens in many other sectors, why it would not be the case in aviation?” has questioned the interim leader of the PQ, Pascal Bérubé, in a press briefing Thursday morning.
The PQ wants to file a motion in the room, Thursday morning, that the national Assembly calls on the canadian government to force airlines to pay.
And if they don’t have the money? “Fear not, Justin Trudeau is still there for Air Canada. It will be even. But it will be with Air Canada, the Parti québécois will be with consumers. You can choose your camp,” slice Mr. Bérubé.
Taxpayers ‘ money will serve to repay? “Let’s not confuse the affairs. There is a service that has been offered and the people who have paid thousands of dollars, which is a lot on their budget, to have a service that they did not have the right to be reimbursed. That is the debate that is a priority. For the rest, the major corporate interests in the air domain will do what they have to do.”
Last week, the prime minister François Legault was shown in favour of a cash refund of the plane tickets, but feared the other side that the airlines lack of liquidity.