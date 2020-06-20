(Re)immerse themselves in the collections of the MAC
Isabelle Delorme
Special Collaboration
June 20, 2020
Image: Collection of the Museum of contemporary art of Montreal
The painting of canada and quebec will be featured in the exhibition “Painting nature with a mirror”. Detail of the “Cultural Heroine” (Heroin culture), 1985, Joanne Tod.
This text is part of the special Museums
This time, they are not the transformative projects that have led the contemporary art Museum (MAC) to close, but the pandemic. However, the series of recent unforeseen events has given the museum a step ahead, if one may say so. As it was already several months that the museum had planned to discover the art otherwise than by way of major exhibitions involving the circulation of works on an international scale. This summer, the MAC will be so beautiful wonders of its collection and local artists.
Re-opening for the Saint-Jean
It is June 24, that MAC will open its doors, giving to this occasion and a free day for visitors. Distancing forces, everyone will have to purchase the ticket and reserve your time slot online.
“The delay made us very proactive ! “says Lesley Johnstone, head of exhibitions and education at MAC. “This forced us to a flexibility and a flexibility that is useful to us at the moment, because we do not have a programming has been established for many years,” she explains. The museum has decided to extend until the month of August two exhibitions in place at the time of the closing, for which it has drawn on its reserves.
In Painting nature with a mirror, the audience can rediscover the boldness of the painting of canada and quebec, in the 1980s, a period where there has been a return to figuration, of which the contemporary painting still bears the imprint. “When we organise exhibitions around older works, we always want that it resonates with what is happening today,” says Lesley Johnstone, who notes the resurgence of figurative works at the present time. According to the specialist of contemporary art, the periods of social upheaval, political or identity are often times where the figuration returns.
In the second exhibition, Points of light, the public has an appointment with the moving images of six works of Jean-Luc Godard and other artists, produced over a period of forty years. An exhibition that gives an overview of the diversity of works belonging to the museum.
From 4 July, the museum will also present two video works of montreal artist Jon Rafman, the particular resonance in this period of post-confinement. “Jon Rafman has much inspiration in the images that the Internet produces and makes available,” says Lesley Johnstone. We will present these two works are disquieting, created with avatars without faces, that paints a pretty terrifying dehumanisation going on with the Internet and the digital world virtual. It is very strong, but taking ! ” announces the head of exhibitions.
Appointments and workshops virtual
On June 30, the MAC has invited the dancer and choreographer Marie Chouinard to make the public discover the work performance Garden of ephemeral sculptures, which will be filmed at the museum and presented virtually. “It is a way for us to support the difficulties of the performing arts,” stresses Lesley Johnstone, who is delighted to continue the relationship with the one who has already submitted drawings and texts to the MAC. In this choreography, two dancers will evolve slowly on rectangular blocks of wood, on the music composed by Louis Dufort, marrying the refined detail of their movements according to a progression hypnotic and dramatic.
The museum will continue to schedule recordings of the performances within its walls, as it did during the confinement. The public will be able to in the particular review in the month of July of the performances during the festival Emerged, which was held last fall at the MAC.
To encourage the public to bring the hand to the dough at home, the museum will also continue throughout the summer a series of six workshops virtual started with the project Fall, of David Elliott. “We have worked to discover a work, and to develop a creative activity that you can do at home with materials very simple,” explains Lesley Johnstone, who is also preparing for the establishment of family activities at the museum.
Keep the physical link
Subject to the measures déconfinement allow, the MAC hopes to receive in the 7 July families on an appointment for a privileged tour with a guide, followed by a workshop. A great opportunity to think about the family that works we say and try to the creation. The museum will also offer VIP tours, which will take an appointment with a guide at certain times and days reserved.
“We want to keep the link with our visitors, and we are very lucky because we have great spaces,” says Lesley Johnstone. It promises a very pleasant experience where you will be able to spend time with the works without feeling rushed.
In September, the museum promises a fall very québécois, which will celebrate the diversity of artistic practice locally. Still an opportunity to reconnect with the art and the materiality after all this time spent in front of a screen.