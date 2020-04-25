Release dates for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Thor are pushed to the
For its part, Sony has stated that his film <em>Spider-Man</em>, the third in the series driven by Tom Holland, has been postponed for five months from its original release date, scheduled for July 2021.
April 25, 2020
Release dates for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Thor are pushed to the
Lindsey Bahr
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — hollywood studios have pushed back the release dates of several movies because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, of which the suites, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Away from his family and In the Spider-verse.
At the end of the day Friday, the Sony Pictures studios and The Walt Disney Co. revealed the new release dates of their films, which will put off to a later dissemination of their must-see movies of super-heroes.
Doctor Strange in the multiverse, a film studio, Marvel, has been pushed back from November 2021 to march 2022. It is the sequel of the film of 2016 featuring actor Benedict Cumberbatch.
For its part, Sony has stated that his film about Spider-Man, the third in the series driven by Tom Holland, has been postponed for five months from its original release date, scheduled for July 2021. The release date for the animated sequel of the Spider-Verse is for its part pushed back to October 2022, after having been initially established in April 2022.
The hollywood productions have been affected by the health policy of the american government to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, a domino effect occurred in the calendar cleverly developed by the studios for release dates in film in several films – and until 2022.
But all of the changes announced on Friday were not necessarily reports. The Disney movie titled Thor: Love and thunder, which will allow the actress Natalie Portman to wield the legendary hammer, will be preceded by a week to February 11, 2022.