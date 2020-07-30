Reluctant to the mask, an ally of Trump declared positive, the COVID-19
Louie Gohmert, a republican representative reluctant to wear a mask in the u.s. Congress, has been tested positive to the COVID-19.
July 29, 2020 19h58
Updated at 20h26
WASHINGTON — An elected republican reluctant to wear a mask in the u.s. Congress, has been tested positive to the COVID-19 Wednesday while he was about to leave to Texas with the president, Donald Trump.
Louie Gohmert has announced his diagnosis to the day of a parliamentary hearing of the minister of Justice, William Barr, he briefly worked in the corridors of the Capitol building in Washington while none of the two was wearing a mask.
The news has provoked outrage among democrats and pushed the speaker of the House of representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to order port of the mask in the chamber, under penalty of being expelled.
Is called asymptomatic, the elected of the Chamber, 66 years of age, then suggested that the wearing of the mask itself, that it has not adopted sporadically these last few weeks, had been able to contribute to its contagion, while minimizing the severity of her diagnosis.
In spite of the recommendations to Us of its own experts, health, Donald Trump did not want to be seen in public wearing a mask until July 11. Since then, republican members of parliament who were opposed to it began to wear them regularly. But the subject remains a political marker between republicans and democrats.
“Wear a damn mask”
Louie Gohmert had to accompany Donald Trump for an official visit to Texas on Wednesday and has therefore been tested as to his arrival at the White House.
“I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed in connection with the COVID-19, but apparently I have the virus of Wuhan”, he said in a video, using a formula that has already provoked the ire of China.
Louie Gohmert has pointed out that it was more worn mask during the “last week or two that these last four months”, and especially on Tuesday during the hearing of William Barr to Congress.
But he sometimes lowered his scarf and had not the arrival of the minister, walking a few steps behind him, according to the video of a reporter on the spot.
“It’s interesting, when I have a mask, I move for this to be more comfortable and I can’t help but wonder if this has put germs on the mask”, he continued. “I’m going to be very very careful not to pass it to someone else”.
“Wear a damn mask,” responded an elected democrat, Jennifer Wexton, stressing that failure to do so was “not only your colleagues in danger”, but also all the employees of Capitol hill.
Nancy Pelosi then announced that the port of the mask would now be required in the chamber, except when an elected official will have the word, “as a sign of respect for the health, safety and well-being” of the other. She pointed out that she could order the expulsion of an elected official refusing this instruction.