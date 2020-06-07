Reminder of some disinfectants for the hands
6 June 2020 19h07
Updated at 20h04
The canadian Press
Health Canada is advising the public that the disinfectants for the hands are withdrawn from the market because they contain ethanol, industrial-quality and that they can dry the skin and cause irritation and cracking.
The health agency specifies that the use of ethanol, industrial-quality has not been authorized in Canada for the manufacture of disinfectants.
“The ethanol industrial grade contains impurities that are not present in the type of ethanol which has been approved for use in the manufacture of disinfectants for the hands, such as ethanol, technical grade, food or pharmaceutical,” one can read in the notice published by Health Canada.
Always according to the agency, “chemical products the use of which may not have been approved for the manufacture of disinfectants for the hands are added to the ethanol, industrial-quality”, so Health Canada has not evaluated the safety or effectiveness”.
The recalled products are:
Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer – 70 % Ethyl Alcohol manufactured by Eltraderm Limited, Hand Sanitizer company Contract Packaging Distributions Inc., Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer from Nature’s Own Cosmetic Company Inc, Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol manufactured by Sanilabs Inc. and Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant for the hands of Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer.
Health Canada reminds us that in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19, it is necessary to wash hands hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if you don’t have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer alcohol-based.