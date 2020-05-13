Renée Claude: sing until the end of the memory
The pianist gatinois Francois Dubé was the companion privileged to Renée Claude for 30 years, from 1979 to 2009, when she stopped the scene.
Yves Bergeras
The pianist gatinois Francois Dubé has accompanied Renée Claude on stage at the four corners of Quebec for over 30 years. And he will sing his friend until the end of his road. There, far away, at the end of the memory…
Renée Claude has been washed away by the COVID-19, says the pianist, who was also its music director. He has continued to travel regularly to visit her friend, the past year, while she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The sadness and the mourning of François Dubé were offset by a small measure of relief Tuesday: “‘His suffering is over’, said Robert [Langevin], his spouse, who no longer lived for the past two and a half years,” said François Dubé.
“At this point, it is the hell in NURSING homes. Some [residents] will come out. Other, not. She, she did not exit.” But Renée Claude is gone “serene”, he says.
“She was in the last stages of the disease”, that is to say, too little conscious of the reality of his environment to suffer.
“At the end, Robert could not return to his room, [because of the COVID] but he could see through the window, and by Skype. And she would smile as soon as she saw his face.”
A micro imagination
“I’ve been to see her very often when she was in it. And then five or six times since it was installed in a CHSLD”, in an establishment located in the district of Rosemont in Montréal.
“She was still very beautiful. There was something serene, in her smiling face. And then it is funny, but… with me, she would hum, sometimes. She was doing this only with me, apparently”.
During one of his more recent visits to the NURSING homes, last spring, “I was alone with her in her room and I started him sing songs of Mercy” – the show Me, it is Mercy that I like the best!, dedicated to Clémence DesRochers, and they have toured for so many years.
“I sang The life of Factrie and I was pretending to accompany at the piano, playing in the vacuum. Suddenly, she took in his left hand a micro imagination, and she approached her mouth to sing. As if she had said: ‘Would that I sing, I with’. I didn’t understand the words that [she was humming], but this time, oh! my god! she was really connected!”
—
François Dubé
Renée Claude
Archives The Forum. Personal Collection of Renée Claude
“Everywhere was full!”
François Dubé will only keep good memories of the singer, who was in his eyes “one of the greatest interpreters of Quebec,” and a great ambassador of the “Belle Province” abroad.
“We played everywhere: in Canada, the USA, in Europe. [In France], she received the prix Charles-Croc, for [his show on Leo] Ferré. It was Russia, Lithuania, the USA, with the show devoted to] Brassens. And everywhere was full!” remembers he.
In 2010, when Renée Claude received a governor general’s award, the pianist was at Rideau Hall, at the side of the winner and her lover. “‘I want you to be there’, she said to me”. A rare privilege, the winners are limited to a very restricted number of guests.
“When we started together in’ 79, I was 24 years old ; she was 39. […] I began by playing to its success, from 79 to 81. […] And it was mounted ‘to Me, It is Leniency in the 80s.”
The two accomplices continued their collaboration on stage until 2009. “It was a beautiful wedding professional, that has worked well up to the end,” he says.
The decline
The decline is manifested on the scene in 2009, three years before officially fell and the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Our last ‘show’, it was Brassens. […] I sometimes felt that she caught on words, but after she recovered, she recovered. It was as if his flow changed from one tune to another. At The intermission, she said, ‘I think I have a serious problem. I am not sure of what is coming.’
“It was a great concern that she had. We gossiped in the car. ‘I white. I am looking for my words.’ […] And she was arrested just after, except for one or two television show […] with the text, not away, to help in case. “
A rigorous metronome
François Dubé remembers an artist “very perfectionist [who] liked to say. It had a lot of rigour”.
Rigor of metronome: “If in my accompaniment, I switched to one strand of the tempo, a little faster or slower, she knew right away and could tell it to me after the show.
Because she had “the love of the job”, and Renée Claude was also a workaholic. “At one point, she drove three shows at the same time: Brel, Ferré (the only tour in which François Dubé has not been able to participate, due to lack of availability) and Mercy. Because when the tours were finished, people were asking her to redo them. To me, it is Mercy, it was still, at the end of 2008, beginning of 2009, almost 30 years after its creation.