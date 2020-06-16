Renewable energy: everything remains to be done
Renewable energies have certainly made a place in the electricity sector (with a share of 26%), but is still marginal in the production of heat and cold (10%) and, even more, in transport (3%).
The development of renewable energies in the electricity production should not obscure the lack of progress in the critical areas of the heating or transport, warns the expert network REN21.
The demand for energy in the world has continued to increase in recent years and the share of renewable energy in the total demand for final energy has very slightly increased (from 9.6% in 2013 to 11 % in 2018), says REN21, in a report.
Renewable energies have certainly made a place in the electricity sector (with a share of 26 %), but is still marginal in the production of heat and cold (10 %) and, even more, in transport (3 %). “Renewable power has made great strides, “but these” represent only a small part of the equation, ” stresses and Rana Adib, director-general of REN21, as quoted in a press release.
“We also need to stop heating our homes and driving our cars with fossil fuels,” she says. “Not to change the whole energy system, it is to hide the face “, according to her.
For the experts of REN21, the pandemic COVID-19 has not resulted in the necessary change of course. They report that the international energy Agency predicts indeed a fall of 8 % of global CO2 emissions in the energy sector this year. They emphasise, however, that it is temporary and that it is not sufficient : it should be according to them to maintain a decrease in annual emissions of at least 7.6% over the next ten years to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate.
“Even if the confinement continued for a decade, the CO2 emissions reduction would not be sufficient,” judge Rana Adib.
It now calls for stimulus plans, truly ” green “, focusing, for example on investments in renewable energy or energy efficiency in buildings.
“A lot of these recovery plans include precisely the proposals that we enfermeront always more in a system that pollutant based on fossil energies “, she laments.