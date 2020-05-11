Renewed interest in the basic income and universal
Graham Hughes The canadian Press
There is no requirement related to the payment, which can be combined with other sources of income.
This is another side effect of the pandemic COVID-19 : since the initiation of this health crisis and at the heart of the economic crisis that follows, the idea of introducing a universal basic income for every citizen, in Québec as in Canada, tends to come on strong.
The proponents of this mesuresociale believe that a telprincipe would facilitate the crossing destemps uncertain that come in addition to lay the foundations of a society that is more just and egalitarian society in order to face the post-pandemic.
“The pandemic compels us to revisit and rethink a lot of things, and to do it at high speed, said at the end of the line by Jonathan Brown, an activist within the group of basic Income is Quebec, which contributes to the debate several years ago on this principle, economic and social. Delivery canadian federal government’s emergency [which pays $ 500 per week for 16 weeks to workers who have lost their jobs] is a form of basic income. It would be easy to transform it to make it something permanent granted to each citizen, without distinction. “He says :” the amount could be reduced when the economic activity will be back to normal. “
The possibility of a universal basic income, a project is persistent in the history of humanity, has emerged in several developed countries at the beginning of the century, particularly in the scandinavian countries, as an economic measure aimed at reducing social disparities and combating poverty and exclusion. In essence, this income sums up to an amount of money paid monthly to every citizen, regardless of his income or his social status. No condition is related to this payment, which can be combined with other sources of income. It is paid from birth to death, ensuring a social safety net permanent. It may be taxable.
78
This is the sum, in billions of dollars, that would cost each year to the québec government, the payment of a basic income universal$ 800 per month to its citizens.
Alleviate and soothe
“In the current context, this income contributes to the maintenance of home and compliance with the rules of containment,” said Mr. Brown. And it can still continue to do so afterwards, particularly for those at risk. In addition, a basic income will help many to survive the crisis by allowing them to continue to eat, by removing the stress related to a condition of uncertain economic and even supporting their creation and their entrepreneurial spirit. This is not an expenditure. It is an investment ” that will eventually replace social assistance programs, while improving the level of life of the population. “The return on investment will be certainly more significant, then, that with the money given to Bombardier “, he adds, a smile in the voice.
In Quebec, if a universal basic income of $ 800 per month was paid to each citizen, the measure would cost $ 78 billion per year to the State. One-third of the gross debt of the province as of march 31, 2020. A portion of this money would be back in the pockets of the State through sales taxes, among others.
Global interest
In his Easter address, the leader of the catholic Church, pope Francis, has stressed that the time had indeed come ” to consider a universal basic income “. A project defended by the Spanish socialist government, which announced in April its intention to pay such income to a million of the poorest households in the country “during the pandemic, while trying to make a “permanent instrument” by the result.
Last week, the first minister of scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said that the pandemic COVID-19 and its economic consequences to him were “strongly suggests that the time had come” to establish a universal basic income in Scotland.
Coincidence of calendars, the renewed interest for this measure comes as Finland unveiled last Thursday a first assessment of the national experience of basic income is that it leads to for the past two years. Two thousand unemployed aged 25 to 58 years selected at random were given a regular monthly income of 560 € (800 $), without any obligation to seek employment and without reduction of the salary if they dropped out for a job. Overall, this income has helped to improve their standard of living and to reduce their stress and leurcharge mental, indicates the study conducted by the University of Helsinki.
The measure has also fostered the autonomy of these people and their social participation in volunteer activities or mutual support within their families, while giving opportunities for creating more freelancers, artists and entrepreneurs, reported researchers this week. Almost half of Finns are now for the introduction of such an income for all.
A favourable context
Author of an Essay on the injustices (PUL) in 2015, Jean-Pierre Derriennic, professor in the Department of political science at the University of Laval, estimated that the current crisis favours the adoption of a universal basic income, in Quebec as elsewhere, but that its implementation could, however, be more complicated.
In full pandemic, our societies closer-it really was the idea of a universal basic income ?
I tend to think that the present crisis creates may be of the favourable policy conditions for the adoption of a universal allowance or a negative tax, but that the economic and financial context is rather very unfavourable. The crisis has highlighted the interdependence of the us and has made it acceptable to the largest number of solidarity measures. The acceptance by policy makers and the citizens of an institution such as the universal allowance is perhaps, therefore, become less difficult. But the implementation would be much more difficult than in the economic situation to normal. Our policy makers have begun to take decisions that debt that make it completely impossible to estimate, by them or by us, what will be the state of public finances in a year or two.
And this debt to manage more complex, the adoption of such a measure ?
The most crucial issue that will arise after the crisis is that of the management of the public debt. Everything else will depend on it, including the maintenance of existing public services and the ability to create new programs. After the Second world War, the canadian debt has melted naturally, thanks to economic growth. Even if one makes the assumption optimistic that the canadian GDP is going to come back as soon as 2021 at the level of 2019, it should not be assumed that the growth rate then would be similar to those in the years that followed the war. It is of course impossible, for reasons surely demographic and probably environmental. The service of the debt could strangle the economy and paralyze the ability of government action. After the solidarity in the health crisis, we risk seeing a new paradise an intellectual ultra-liberal : it is necessary to privatise and reduce public spending to repay debts.
How to avoid this deadlock ?
The best way would be that policymakers and citizens understand that it is perfectly possible to cancel debts without refund them. It may be difficult in the case of accounts payable foreign, which account for approximately 30% of the public debt of canada. [But] the tens or hundreds of billions of deficits that are going to make this year our governments are money manufactured out of nothing by the banks. If this money is simply destroyed after having fulfilled its function of helping to cross the health crisis, this does will adversely affect a person. This debt issue is the one that will determine all the other consequences of the crisis : progress to institutions of social solidarity or renewed, ultra-liberalism, unequal.
Interview by Fabien Church