Reopening of biblis, museums and drive-ins on the 29th of may [VIDEO]
Access to the library remains very limited, the only lending services. The access to shelves of books is prohibited, except for the staff.
May 22, 2020 12h59
Updated at 20h49
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
After having filled the belly at a barbecue with friends this weekend — no more than 10 people of three households! —, Quebecers will be able to once again fill in for the head in the museums, libraries and drive-in theatres from next Friday, the 29th of may.
As soon as the following Monday, the 1st June, recording studios will re-open their doors and the uptake of spectacles in the room without public will once again become permitted, under strict conditions.
After being bombarded with questions in the past weeks on the déconfinement of the arts and culture, the quebec minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, was all smiles at the very long table of the Place des Arts in Montreal, at the press point 13 of the government Legault.
“To resume gradually in some sectors…” has launched the micro minister Roy, waiting for almost a drum roll to accompany the unveiling. Only missing the envelope gala to open. “The museum institutions, the counters of library loans and drive-ins, starting on 29 may,” she listed, confirming the first winners of the déconfinement quebec cultural.
Quebec has 180 libraries, 120 museums and five drive-ins.
Access to the library remains very limited, the only lending services. “The access to shelves of books is prohibited, except for the staff”, said Ms Roy.
In the ciné-parks, the playground will remain closed and the fans in the car will be able to restore the counter to take away.
In museums, of course, one way will probably be equipped to prevent promiscuity between visitors.
Always 2 m
In all these places, the spacing of the individual, of the two meters should continue to be respected.
Even the recorded shows on stage, where no public will be admitted. Each actor or musician on stage should have its own bubble of two meters, while the technical team will have to be reduced to up to five people.
Movie theatres and other venues the public will have to wait again.
The vice-prime minister, Genevieve Guilbault, who was leading the press briefing in the absence of the prime minister, François Legault, acknowledges pressures from a number of quarters that have not yet entitled to the déconfinement. Including the campsites.
“It is very, very aware of the impatience for the camping and the environment of tourism in general. You need to understand that we can’t re-open at the same time. If you do too much, too soon, it will be necessary to put Quebec on pause. Can you imagine how this would otherwise be more depressing!” insists Ms. Guilbault.
65 new death
The balance of the day was state-of-65 new deaths related to the COVID-19 reported, bringing the total of 3865 deaths.
The moderate increase of 646 new cases detected, for a total of 46 141, combined with the drop in the number of patients hospitalized (1479, -25) and being treated in the icu (171, -5), is made to say to the deputy prime minister that”we continue to observe this encouraging trend”.
PARTIAL REOPENING OF THE LIBRARIES IN QUÉBEC
The City of Québec announces the re-opening phase-in of its libraries as of Friday, may 29. It will be possible to take advantage of the service loan, return, and collection of documents at the counter according to the schedule, announces the City in a news release issued Friday.
“We were all very excited to reconnect with our libraries, has mentioned the mayor of Québec, Régis Labeaume. The citizens are as well a cultural service that is beneficial to their well-being,” he acknowledges.
To meet the requirements of the public health in these times of COVID, the service has been redesigned. As well, reservations are required at any time, online only starting Monday, may 25. Users will receive a confirmation e-mail to retrieve their document. The return is carried out as usual. All documents returned will remain in quarantine for 72 hours.
The three institutions will remain closed due to renovation work. This is library Good Shepherd, Chrystine-Brouillette and Champigny. Jean-François Néron