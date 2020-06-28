Reopening of borders: the EU postpones its decision
The list contains fourteen countries (Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay), plus China, under condition of reciprocity.
Share
June 27, 2020 17h55
Share
Reopening of borders: the EU postpones its decision
AFP
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — Europeans are still failing to agree on a list of countries that their level of contamination at the COVID-19 would be considered ” safe “, allowing their residents to come in Europe in July, it was learnt on Saturday, diplomatic sources in Brussels.
Friday night, the ambassadors of the countries of the EU and of the Schengen area had proposed a list of fifteen States, which excludes the United States, where the epidemic seems out of control, and that includes China under the condition.
The presidency of the Croatian EU gave member States until Saturday night to decide on a vote, but some have called for more time.
“The consultations continue, and will extend until Monday”, indicated to theAFP a diplomatic source in europe.
“It is difficult to predict an outcome, but the presidency hope to be able to pass a vote on Monday,” said this source.
The list contains fourteen countries (Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay), plus China, under condition of reciprocity, that is to say, provided that it welcomes on its territory the travelers coming in from the EU, according to a diplomatic source. Are also allowed travellers to Andorra, Monaco, Vatican and san Marino.
The list does not include the United States, the country most affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus with 125 255 death for 2 492 246 registered cases on Saturday night, not more than Brazil or Russia.
It should be revised every two weeks.
If the border control remains the responsibility of each State, the EU tries to coordinate as much as possible on the issue of travellers to allow on its soil, because of the freedom of movement which includes in the Schengen area, with the lifting of restrictions decided to fight against the coronavirus.
Non-essential travel to the EU have been banned since mid-march. This measure must be lifted progressively from 1 July, focusing on visitors from countries in which the epidemiological situation is similar to that of the EU, where the pandemic has ebbed, or even better.
Some tourist countries show themselves willing to re-open without delay. Greece, for its part, started as early as the 15th of June to re-open its airports to several countries outside the EU, including China, New Zealand and South Korea.
The proposal of the european fixed several epidemiological criteria for a country to be on the list of the admitted, such a rate of new cases of COVID-19 close to or below 16 per 100 000 inhabitants (average in the EU) on the last 14 days. But also a tendency to stability or decrease of new cases, as well as the measures put in place by countries to fight the pandemic, including the practice tests.
Several member States have, however, had found “problematic” the reliability of the epidemiological data provided by third countries, in particular China.