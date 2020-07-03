Reopening of cinemas: the optimism on display in Quebec city [VIDEO]
The Clap Sainte-Foy has re-opened its doors Friday morning.
July 3, 2020 14h53
Updated at 17h17
Normand Provencher
The Sun
Dives in the dark continuously for more than three months, movie theaters have started to come to life under the spotlight on Friday morning. The Clap, the staff had a wide smile under their mask of protection, happy to see return to the fold lovers of the seventh art, the latter in the seventh heaven to the idea of finding the pleasure of the big screen and the smell of pop-corn.
For the former cinema of the Pyramid, that 3 July was somehow taking two of a shooting which had just begun. The Clap Ste-Foy had opened its facilities state of the art 6 December. In mid-march, the pandemic forced the great confinement.
It was nothing to demoralize the founder and co-owner of Clap, Michel Aubé, met on Friday morning, when he was watching to fine-tune the last details of the reopening to the public. The blow was hard to collect, but the optimism remains with the poster.
“We were on a roll. The response from the public was beyond our expectations, and then came what is known, says he. But we leave with the same enthusiasm. Our customer has informed us that it would be at the rendezvous.”
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
Maximum Protection
The reopening of the halls is obviously done under high safety. Masks for the staff, hydroalcoholic gel and distancing are in the spotlight. Each room can accommodate a maximum of 50 spectators. Two free schools are required between each of them. In addition, a deposit for the house is asking people to leave the armrest of their seat lowered, after their departure, to indicate the place to disinfect.
A time will elapse between each projection in order to make the household full of rooms,” says the director of operations, Nella Cuglietta. “We ask people to pick up, to avoid staff having to touch the straws or tissues. We want to protect our customers, but also our employees.”
