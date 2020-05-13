Reopening of national parks may 20,
Photo: Alexander Shields
The parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay, among others, will be available from the 20th of may.
Several national parks in the province will be once again accessible to Quebecers on 20 may, announced on Wednesday, the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ).
According to what has been specified by way of a press release, the first phase of the reopening of national parks is ” to provide visitors access to hiking trails “. Only the activities of hiking, biking, and day fishing will be allowed within a first time. “An expansion of the offer (camping, chalets, equipment rental, activities, discoveries, etc) will have to wait for a positive signal of the public health,” said the SEPAQ, whose sites are all closed since march 20.
“Accountability of each individual shall be presumed in respect of the instructions of public health always effect, including those to avoid the pools and to observe the distancing of 2 meters “, has also argued for the SEPAQ. What’s more, ” no building services will be accessible, including the washrooms “. And the purchase of the right of access will need to be done online.
“Our teams have placed security at the heart of their plan of progressive reopening, as much for employees as for customers. We opted for a conservative approach and rigorous, which will reconnect with nature and its numerous benefits, without neglecting the precautions to be taken in the current context “, said president and ceo of the SEPAQ, Jacques Caron.
The parks will again be available from the 20th of may are the following : Îles-de-Boucherville, Jacques-Cartier, Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Saint-Bruno, Mont-Orford, Gaspésie, Mont-Mégantic, Oka, Bic, Aiguebelle, Fjord-du-Saguenay, Frontenac-Southern area, Grands-Jardins, Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie, Lac-Témiscouata, Opémican, Pleasure and Yamaska. Other sites will follow in the following weeks, including parks Monts-Valin and Pointe-Taillon, on the 29th of may.
In regards to the parc de la Chute-Montmorency, only pedestrian access will be possible, and this, as early as 20 may. The parking lots will be closed and there will be no on-site service. Access to the parc national de l’île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé is closed until 30 June “, due to federal restrictions on the transportation of people by boat, ” a unique link with a hole in it.
In addition, the fishing day will be possible in the wildlife reserves, but for the time being, only shipments for the day are permitted from may 20. The launch of bookings for the day fishing of the season 2020 will take place on Friday, may 15.
The body, Nature Québec, who had pleaded for a reopening of the national parks, welcomed the announcement of the SEPAQ. “The government responded quickly to our request for better access to nature. We now hope that the government will soon unveil its plan for the camping and accommodation in nature, ” said its executive director, Alice-Anne Simard.