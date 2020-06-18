Reopening of the Clap on 3 July
The Clap of Sainte-Foy (photo), as well as that of Loretteville will be welcoming moviegoers from 3 July.
17 June 2020 18h04
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The cinemas Clap in Sainte-Foy and in Loretteville will be welcoming moviegoers from 3 July. In most programming circumstances, the management has decided to celebrate the reopening of its institutions with the classics of the 7th art, among which the series of Harry Potter , and a retrospective of Christopher Nolan, whose new film Tenet will be presented July 31.
Three new products are planned : A son of Mehdi Barsaoui; 100kg stars of Marie-Sophie Chambon and The piping of Corneliu Porumboiu (presented at Cannes in 2019). And you can say the same thing to a Doctor? Tristan Séguéla, who is out for the week-end where everything was closed. Mist from Iceland to Hlynur Palmason, and That is the paradise? Elia Suleiman have just arrived on video on demand, but are still unpublished in the room.
We also programmed the feature films that have not had the expected life at the theater : Antigone, Mafia Inc., Portrait of the girl on fire, etc
As indicated in recent days, The Cpmp will put in place all the measures of hygiene and health control recommended by public health.