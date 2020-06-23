Reorganization in Quebec: Dubé inherits the “monster” of Health instead of McCann
The prime minister François Legault, on Monday afternoon, during a press briefing held in the Salon rouge of the national Assembly surrounded by the six ministers involved in this redesign.
22 June 2020 10h29
Updated at 22h48
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
François Legault change his trios for the next confrontation between Quebec and the COVID-19. Christian Dubé earned the position of first centre as the new minister of Health, while Danielle McCann is to be demoted to higher Education. Four other ministers see as their responsibilities changed.
“Danielle has done a lot of things over the 18 months, but there is still a lot of changes to make,” explained the prime minister Legault, Monday afternoon, during a press briefing held in the Salon rouge of the national Assembly in the company of six ministers involved in this redesign.
While Sonia LeBel inherits of the treasury Board, negotiations with the 550, 000 employees of the State and of the draft law on the acceleration of infrastructure works (no. 61) who were all formerly of Mr. Dubé, Simon Jolin-Barrette takes the place of Ms. LeBel and becomes at the age of 33 the youngest Justice minister in Quebec’s history.
Mr. Jolin-Barrette, him, relinquishing his post of minister of Immigration to Nadine Girault. Ms. McCann becomes minister responsible for higher Education and Jean-François Roberge will focus on Education at primary and secondary levels.
Danielle McCann “was doing the best she could with the information she had during these three months [of a pandemic]. But there was not always all the information, argues the boss. Then, we need to improve the system of information and this is the specialty of Christian Dubé. It also wants more accountability and it is important to evaluate the managers of the health network. Christian comes to complement and continue the work done by Danielle.”
“A second breath”
The department of Health and human Services is “the greatest challenge of management in Quebec, any public or private organization confused”, according to Mr. Legault. He speaks of”a second breath” necessary to the ministry of Health and social Services. Dominique Savoie will replace most Yvan Gendron, the key position of deputy minister of Health.
“It is necessary to ensure that each leader, in this great network which is a bit of a monster, is more responsible for the results. […] I asked Christian Dubé, who has a long experience in management, among others in the private sector, but also public to the Caisse de dépôt, to put her entrepreneurial skills at the service of Quebecers. […] It has to be that to our seniors, to give good services. But also to provide services in a more efficient way, and a chartered accountant, it is interested in efficiency.”
With his meekness is proverbial, and smiling, Ms. McCann was not hiding a certain disappointment. “I was coming in Health policy, it is clear. It is the prerogative of the prime minister to make a choice. I respect him a lot. I am very happy with what I have achieved in Health, but I am also very happy to take on this new mandate for higher Education’, she said.
If she has no advice to give to his successor and colleague Dubé, Ms. McCann noted that “we’re still in the pandemic, and we must prepare for the second wave. And this is a major health currently. This is not a council, it is a state of fact”.