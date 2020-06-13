Rescue operation on the river to rescue a windsurfer drifting
June 13, 2020
Rescue operation on the river to rescue a windsurfer drifting
The canadian Press
PC
MONTREAL — A rescue operation on the St. Lawrence river was thankfully finished well for a skateboarder Friday in Quebec city.
What are the strong winds, with sudden bursts, and the ebb tide which would derive quickly its windsurfing.
A 911 call for a man who seemed to be in distress for the last twenty minutes on the river was done at 15h48.
The rider had then been overview of Sainte-Anne boulevard, not far from the Bay of Beauport.
It is also from this place that the water rescue Service of fire protection of Quebec (SPCIQ) have been deployed. The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) was also mobilised and the canadian coast Guard advised.
With their inflatables, the firefighters were able to reach the boarder and bring it back on land.
The rescue operation lasted about an hour.
The Bay of Beauport is a fine place for lovers of windsurfing.
Rescuers take advantage of the opportunity to remind those who practice such water sports of the importance of wearing a floatation jacket, a wetsuit and a helmet.
This was the case elsewhere in the snowboarder rescued on Friday, which was finally released safe and sound.