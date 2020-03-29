Rescuers of nikolayevshchina three times per day extinguished the fire in the private sector
Saturday, March 28, on the territory of the Nikolaev area employees of fire-saving divisions of head Department gschs three extinguished fires in the private sector.
About it reported in GU gschs in the Nikolaev area.
Fire twice extinguished fires commercial buildings on Shkolnaya street in the village Lahodivka of the Kazankovsky area on Railway street in the village of Novohryhorivka of the Veselinovsky area.
In the first case the reason was the careless handling of fire, the reason the second set. During the liquidation of fire rescuers managed to prevent the spread of fire to two houses and another structure for household purposes.
In turn, fire the 16th state firefighting and rescue part of the local fire brigade Luch extinguished the fire of a private dwelling house on Pervomayskaya street in the village Vitovsky Kotlyarovo district. About him, the rescuers became aware at 07:21. It turned out that the room was burning household appliances, furniture and partially overlapping roof. The total area of the fire was 60 square meters.
At 07:56, the fire was localized at 09:05 – eliminated. The reason of ignition is established.
During the aforementioned fires nobody has suffered.