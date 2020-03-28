Rescuers treated with spacestorm the streets of Ukrainian cities (video)
March 28, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Rescuers in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies have conducted disinfection of the most crowded streets of Khmelnytskyi and other Ukrainian cities.
Processing was carried out using the fire barrel vault, which during the movement of the fire trucks sprayed a special mixture to cover the streets.
To perform assigned tasks rescuers were in full gear: special suits, masks, goggles for eye protection, and disposable protective gloves.