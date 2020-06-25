Researchers have identified the Achilles ‘ heel of coronaviruses
June 25, 2020
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – us researchers may have identified the Achilles ‘ heel of coronaviruses.
Their discovery relates to the spike protein that the sars coronavirus uses to attach to human cells and infect them.
According to a new report by the online scientific journal “Nature”, researchers from the Centre for cancer research Hutchinson, Seattle, have created more than 3,800 variations of this protein by changing an amino acid at a time.
Tests have shown that some of these variants bind to human cells as efficiently as the spike protein of the coronavirus.
These tests have also enabled the scientists to identify the amino-acids, which, if modified, interfere with the ability of the spike protein to attach to host cells.
This could lead to the development of molecules that neutralize the ability of viruses to infect human cells.