Residence destroyed by fire in Gaspé
The residence located at 354 boulevard Forillon, Gaspé, would be a total loss, according to the Sûreté du Québec
May 19, 2020 14h05
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A violent fire destroyed a residence of the boulevard Forillon at the beginning of the day, in the Gaspé peninsula. No one was inside the building, which is a total loss.
The Service of fire protection of the town of Gaspé has deployed nearly 40 firefighters from four barracks to fight the fire which would be declared early on Tuesday morning. They received a call around 7: 10am, then a man returning home, they would have seen flames come out through the window of his home.
The residence located at 354 boulevard Forillon, close to the boulevard Saint-Marjorique, would be a total loss, according to the spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), sergeant Claude Doiron. Only the dog’s owner was inside the home and the animal was able to be rescued by firefighters.