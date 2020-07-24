Resignations and expulsions to the government Ford: a first in 27 years

| July 24, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Démissions et expulsions au gouvernement Ford: une première en 27 ans

Démissions et expulsions au gouvernement Ford: une première en 27 ans

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford

Share

July 24, 2020 18h51

Share

Resignations and expulsions to the government Ford: a first in 27 years

Démissions et expulsions au gouvernement Ford: une première en 27 ans

Démissions et expulsions au gouvernement Ford: une première en 27 ans

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

TORONTO — The government Ford has lost four mps since coming to power, tying a record held by the new democrat government of Bob Rae, who had also seen from four elected officials during his tenure in the early 1990s.

Since the beginning of its mandate, the government Ford has lost four members, two of which (Randy Hillier and Belinda Karahalios) who have been expelled, and two (Jim Wilson and Amanda Simard) who have left the party of their own volition.

Amanda Simard and Belinda Karahalios have all the two had to leave the conservative caucus because they have expressed a disagreement to the place of the decisions taken by the party.

Jim Wilson has left the caucus to address the problems of addiction.

READ ALSO: A return of the Doug Ford pre-COVID ?

As to Randy Hillier, the premier has shown him the door due to certain behaviors and controversial comments.

The only government that has seen an equivalent number of departures of its members before that of Doug Ford is the new democrat government of Bob Rae, there are close to 30 years (between 1990-95). In all, four elected officials had abandoned the party in power.

Démissions et expulsions au gouvernement Ford: une première en 27 ans

Bob Rae

Archives, The canadian Press

The first, Tony Rizzo, has resigned from the party during his first year in power following accusations of corruption in its place.

The second is Will Ferguson, who left the party in 1992 after an allegation of sexual assault.

He was acquitted two years later and was able to return to the NDP, and has served as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of Agriculture, Food and rural Affairs.

Peter North has also left the caucus in 1992, after he was accused of having offered a government employment to a woman with whom he had a relationship. A survey conducted by the Ontario provincial Police has later revealed that no harm had been done, but the premier Bob Rae had still not returned to the party.

The next to have resigned from the government caucus is Dennis Drainville, in 1993, because he was not in agreement with the decision of his party to allow the opening of casinos in Ontario.

The third party to have seen the most deportations of its mps during a parliament the progressive conservative party, when the liberal government of Kathleen Whynne was in power.

During this period, the deputies Jack McLaren, Patrick Brown and Michael Harris have all three been expelled from the caucus.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *