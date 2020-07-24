Resignations and expulsions to the government Ford: a first in 27 years
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
Share
July 24, 2020 18h51
Share
Resignations and expulsions to the government Ford: a first in 27 years
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — The government Ford has lost four mps since coming to power, tying a record held by the new democrat government of Bob Rae, who had also seen from four elected officials during his tenure in the early 1990s.
Since the beginning of its mandate, the government Ford has lost four members, two of which (Randy Hillier and Belinda Karahalios) who have been expelled, and two (Jim Wilson and Amanda Simard) who have left the party of their own volition.
Amanda Simard and Belinda Karahalios have all the two had to leave the conservative caucus because they have expressed a disagreement to the place of the decisions taken by the party.
Jim Wilson has left the caucus to address the problems of addiction.
READ ALSO: A return of the Doug Ford pre-COVID ?
As to Randy Hillier, the premier has shown him the door due to certain behaviors and controversial comments.
The only government that has seen an equivalent number of departures of its members before that of Doug Ford is the new democrat government of Bob Rae, there are close to 30 years (between 1990-95). In all, four elected officials had abandoned the party in power.