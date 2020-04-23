Resistance: the mime Marceau, the hero ***
Jesse Eisenberg performer Marcel Marceau in <em>Resistance</em>, a film that lifts the veil on an unknown part of his history.
March 31, 2020 4: 00
Share
Resistance: the mime Marceau, the hero ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Share
CRITICAL / Marcel Marceau (1923-2007) has had an extraordinary artistic career and defines the standard mime with his character Bip — the equivalent of Charlie chaplin for Chaplin. Less is known, however, her engagement in the resistance during the Second world War, which allowed hundreds of jewish children to avoid extermination. Resistance has its flaws, but the film brings to life this incredible epic — a glimmer of hope in a dark period.
Marcel Mangel (Jesse Eisenberg), the son of Polish jews, flowing carefree days in Strasbourg, away from the commitment to his brother Simon (Edgar Ramirez), concerned by the rise of nazism. Even if his father boucher disagrees, Marcel pursues her dream of becoming an artist, performing in nightclubs and tries to seduce the beautiful Emma (Clemence Poesy).
Until that land 123 children that a charitable organization has managed to root out of Germany. Marcel manages to make people laugh thanks to his talents of mime, and to make them forget (a little) the trauma caused by the assassination of their parents. The young man becomes very popular with them and the next Emma has changed…
But when Hitler’s troops invade France, Marcel and his friends must hide the children in the south of the country and avoid attracting the attention of Klaus Barbie (Matthias Schweighöfer), the “butcher of Lyon”.
Begins a game of cat and mouse, of which Jonathan Jakubowicz manages to maintain the tension — the viewer is afraid at every moment that the fugitives are discovered. The writer / director also succeeds in evoking the metamorphosis of Marcel Mangel, shy and a dreamer, in Marcel Marceau, the man fighting who joined the Resistance in 1942.
We don’t say as much of all of this drama, biographical, chronological and academic. Jakubowicz (Hands of Stone, was presented at Cannes in 2016) fails to find the right tone to describe the time. Between light humor and romance carefree between Marcel and Emma are interspersed with scenes of brute violence, where Klaus Barbie is portrayed in a cartoon like way. Not to mention some moments where the melodrama takes over.
The filmmaker takes, sometimes, too much the elastic band likely to be believable. I think this sequence where Marcel, Emma and a couple of children go on an expedition in the French Alps. Part half a day later, a patrol of nazi are to be found on… It is vast, however, the Alps…
I felt a great unease, with the original version, before the fact that everyone — except the Germans — speak English! The whole thing would have been much more credible with French actors. Yes, there are Clemence Poesy, Fleur Delacour of Harry Potter, but she also speaks in the language of Spielberg! I wouldn’t go so far as to speak of cultural appropriation, remains that there are enough filmmakers and actors jews in France that would have been best placed to deal with this true story.
That said, Jesse Eisenberg is doing a good business in the skin of Marcel Marceau, in particular during its performance of mime at the end, in 1945, where he makes visible the invisible and the unspeakable.
Resistance is all the same a part of these films which are an important duty of memory — one has only to read the antisemitic comments under the trailer on the Web. During the Holocaust, the nazis have eliminated over a million jewish children.
Resistance is available starting Tuesday on iTunes and other platforms of VOD.
The generic
Rating : ***
Title : Resistance
Genre : biographical Drama
Director : Jonathan Jakubowicz
Actors : Jesse Eisenberg, Clemence Poesy, Edgar Ramirez
Duration : 2h01