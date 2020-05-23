Resort and déconfinement in Québec: a call for caution from the SOPFEU
Share
May 22, 2020 8h08
Share
Resort and déconfinement in Québec: a call for caution from the SOPFEU
The canadian Press
The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), is launching a call for caution in the quebec population drawn in the places of resort by the beautiful weather and the déconfinement gradual granted by the health authorities.
Since last Saturday, 64 forest fires were counted in Quebec. The SOPFEU says that the dry weather causes a fire hazard with the qualified extreme on a majority of the quebec territory.
In addition, the weather forecast the next few days are going to maintain the conditions conducive to the outbreak of fire: high temperatures, lack of precipitation and very low humidity.
The SOPFEU adds that in the spring, the greenery is not yet present everywhere. The dead leaves and dry grasses are highly flammable, after only a few hours of sunshine with a little wind.
It is, therefore, asked the public to avoid indiscriminate burning of refuse or waste materials and to comply with the prohibition of open fires in areas where the snow cover has melted.
Since the beginning of the season of protection, 236 fires were started affecting 254,1 hectares of forest, of which 100 % were a result of human activity. On average, the SOPFEU records at this period of the year 134 fire for 1751,8 hectares of affected forest.
A month ago, only 15 forest fires had affected 4.5 hectares since the beginning of the season of protection.