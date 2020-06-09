Restaurant le Graffiti: a meal to say “thank you”
The chef Nicolas Bérubé, the maître Freddy Correa and co-owner Henry Coindé
8 June 2020 20: 20
The restaurant Graffiti will open on June 15th, the owner is delighted, like all the other restaurateurs eager to resume its activities. The first meal will be served to the health workers, free of charge.
The team has concocted a special menu of the midi, all the front-line workers will be able to come and enjoy, without to pay any penny. And then the restaurant of the avenue Cartier will host the rest of its clientele for dinner.
“It’s been three months that it is closed, I’m not half a day almost! What could be more natural and encouraging that to do this small gesture for these people who have worked so hard,” says Henry Coindé.
The guest workers will break so the ice, after several weeks without service to tables.
Input : Fondue parmesan, arugula, caramel balsamic
Main dish : Linguini with mushrooms, noble, parma ham, tomatoes
Cream white wine and parmesan OR salmon Tartare, chutney of pineapple and mango with chips and salad
Nurses, doctors, attendants and caregivers can call to reserve their place. There will be a service at 11: 30, and then a second to 13h. Proof of employment will be requested.
“It is important to send encouragement, they went out of their way body and soul, this is the least of things. We respect their work,” adds the owner.
It was the idea of a loyal employee, Freddy Correa, who has been accepted with enthusiasm by the rest of the team. The Graffiti has, of course, introduced new protocols to ensure the safety of customers, all of the health measures have been put in place.
“It is our turn to take care of them!”