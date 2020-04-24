Restaurateurs are overwhelmed with debt
Photo: Stacey DiFazio Getty Images
Since the 1st of march, 10 % of restaurants in Canada have closed their doors permanently, and 80% of the owners have had to put personnel on foot.
The inability to pay rent becomes a crucial issue for the conservators. Forced as they are to a high level of debt by these measures of restrictions accompanying the response to the expansion of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, a restaurant independent on the two do not think to survive more than three months in these conditions.
A new survey conducted by Restaurants Canada evokes closures and a debt more and more difficult to bear. Thus, nearly 75% of respondents said they were very or extremely concerned about their current debt levels. And they are also likely to cite rent as their main source of debt.
Also, if conditions do not improve within three months, a restaurant independent on the two do not believe that they can survive and most businesses with multiple units will have to close at least one of their establishments, one can read in the conclusions published on Thursday. “Even the restaurant owners the most experienced of the difficulty to cope with their obligations of rent, that without fault of their own, because of the unprecedented situation that we face,” stresses Shanna Munro, p.-d. g. of Restaurants Canada.
At the beginning of the month, the non-profit association that represents the sector of the canadian food service, was $ 800 000 job losses caused by the crisis of the COVID-19 in the commercial sector. Since the 1st of march, 10 % of restaurants in Canada have closed their doors permanently, and 80 % of restaurant owners have had to put personnel on foot. In the Face of the persistence of the crisis, Restaurants Canada expects a decline in sales of almost 20 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
“In Quebec, the restaurant industry represented, before the crisis, $ 18 billion. With more than 175 000 jobs lost in Quebec, the operating losses will total at least 3.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020 “, she adds.
Call for help
Among its recommendations, Restaurants Canada wants an immediate moratorium on evictions and closures enforced for commercial tenants, a rent according to a percentage corresponding to the lower revenues, and the maintenance of the measures throughout the economic recovery, until that an institution returns to 70 % of its revenues before the crisis, one can read in the press release.
According to data from Statistics Canada published at the beginning of the month, more than 3 million, or 16 % of canadian workers have lost their jobs or seen their working hours reduced by at least half in the space of only a month. In Quebec, the shock affects some 800,000 workers, more than one in six (18 %).
The cumulative data during the week of march 15 to 21, showed that the jobs most affected by this devastation can be found in the sector of accommodation and catering with a decline of more than 40 % of the total number of hours worked, followed by the world of information, culture and recreation (over 30 %). In an analysis published yesterday, economists at CIBC believed that 10 % of the approximately 100 000 restaurants in Canada will re-open ever their doors and that this proportion will have doubled by next month, one can read in a text the Duty.
The survey unveiled Thursday, was conducted between 15 and 21 April, after that Restaurants Canada has received responses from 914 foodservice operators from all regions of Canada. The margin of error is not specified.