Restaurateurs fear for their survival
The owner of the restaurant, Cora Breakfast on the road of the Church, Governed Morneau, claims to have lost 75 % of its customer base.
July 10, 2020
Updated on July 11, 2020 6: 20 am
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
Many restaurateurs have difficulty making ends meet, despite their opening. The sanitary measures and distancing required by the public health are described as necessary, but hardly profitable. The conservators are therefore calling for an extension of government subsidies.
“This is not because there has been the reopening of the restaurants that we were reassured. The re-opening, it is a tool for us to get out heads out of the water, but it does not mean a long-term survival,” begins François Meunier, vice-president of public and governmental Affairs, Association des restaurateurs du Québec (ARQ).
“The majority of restaurants will not be able to survive more than six months in the same conditions,” he continues. Think that the local clientele will compensate for the losses, this is not the case.”
According to a survey conducted by the ARQ, out of 580 respondents, 91 % of restaurants have reopened since the 15th of June.
Compared to the previous year, at such date, Governed Morneau, owner of the Cora Breakfast on the road to the Church, claims to have lost 75 % of its customer base. “It is sure and certain that if it remains like that throughout the summer, we will have difficulty to survive.” The configuration of the dining-room is increased from 190 to 100 seats. In addition, as the restaurant is located on the ground floor of an office building, the owner notes have lost several clients who are now working from home.
In terms of productivity, “any longer”, he adds. “I would have more manpower to be able to cover the procedures of disinfection, but at the same time, I don’t want to have too many staff on the floor, because there are fewer customers.” In addition to the higher transaction costs : disinfectants, plexiglas, etc “Everything is more expensive.”
According to the ARQ, the measures imposed by the government represent a major challenge and complex. Mr. Miller gives as an example the management of groups of up to 10 people from three different addresses. “It is easy to write on paper, but in reality, it is impossible to implement.”
Following the explosion in the number of restaurants “offenders” and the outbreak of the COVID-19 in a bar in the South Shore of Montreal, Mr. Miller asks the public to do its part to ensure the safety of both the customer and workers. “The worst that could happen, this would be a reconfinement of the industry.”
Extension of subsidies claimed
Two financial aid are currently granted to restaurant owners, is the wage subsidy emergency of Canada and emergency assistance Canada, for rent commercial. The first subsidizes 75 % of the salaries of employees and ends on August 29, 2020. The second supports the small business tenants, whose average incomes have decreased by 70 % for the relief of their rent. It has been extended until the end of July.
“We request the government to extend these two assistance programs. This is all the more important for an industry such as ours, which will not return to a normal situation in the long term,” said Mr. Miller of the ARQ.
The co-owner of the craft brewery Griendel, Martin Parrot, does not believe that its establishment will survive without these government subsidies. The reconfiguration of the dining-room is increased from 120 to 45 seats. “By the end of the summer, all of the aid fall. As soon as it ends, it’s going to be hell. I look forward to see how governments will overcome this.”