Results better than expected for Apple in the second quarter
Photo: Mark Lennihan Associated Press
Apple has recorded better results than expected in the second quarter of its fiscal year shifted, even if the net profit is slightly down, thanks to its services and accessories connected to it, and this in spite of the pandemic.
“Despite the global impact unprecedented Covid-19, we are proud to announce that Apple has made progress in the quarter, thanks to an all-time record in services and a quarterly record for the connected accessories “, such as the headset Airpod and the Apple Watch, said Tim Cook, Apple CEO, in a press release published Thursday.
“In this difficult environment, our users depend on Apple products to keep them connected, informed, creative and productive “, he added.
The turnover in the quarter amounted to 58.3 billion dollars, up 1 % compared to the second quarter of last year. It is better that 54,54 billion expected by analysts.
The adjusted earnings per share, reference, North America, spring $ 2.55 (+4 %), when analysts were waiting for 2,26 dollars.
On the other hand, the net income was $ 11.2 billion, up from $ 11.5 billion in the same period last year.
Apple has never had as many appliances in use in the world all geographical areas combined, for all the main products of the brand, said Luca Maestri, chief financial officer.
Apple has just extended its service, including Apple Music in 52 new countries.
These new services do not affect the results of the second quarter, along with its new iPhone at 399 dollars, launched in mid-April.
The board of directors has, moreover, to authorize an increase of $ 50 billion of the current share repurchase program.