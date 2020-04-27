Resumption of negotiations on the compensation of orderlies
In the public sector, the basic salary of orderlies is 20,55 $ in the first step up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level.
Negotiations continued Monday between the treasury Board and the two unions that represent the employees to the beneficiaries in the public sector, with the aim of enhancing their compensation.
The treasury Board negotiators, joined by specialists in pay equity, to meet their counterparts of the QFL, on the one hand, and those of the Federation of health and social services, on the other hand.
Union sources reported on Monday that contacts were also held during the weekend between the parties.
These discussions had begun last Tuesday. Since then, it has been agreed to re-evaluate two job titles, to determine how much compensation they should be entitled : care attendant and auxiliary health and social services. These ASSS do the same job as the employees, but at home.
The job evaluation is based on many criteria and 17 sub-factors : training, autonomy, and the inherent risks, responsibilities, efforts, skills and other.
It is the prime minister François Legault, who himself has insisted that this folder of the remuneration of the orderlies in the public sector is set to more quickly.
It blames a shortage of attendants in accommodation Centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) for years, and it hits even harder since the beginning of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
This base salary plus a bonus for those who work in accommodation and long-term care, is $ 180 per block of 750 hours of work. This premium, which was due to expire on 30 march, has been extended in extremis for six months.