Resumption of the work of the national Assembly: opposition intensifies pressure
Photo: Fracis Vachon Archives The Duty
The formal takeover of the work to the national Assembly, scheduled for 21 April, will likely be postponed to 5 may.
The three opposition parties, chattering excitedly looking forward to resuming the work of the parliament, a month after the closure of the national Assembly because of the crisis of the COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the house leaders of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP), Québec solidaire (QS) and the Parti québécois (PQ) has increased the pressure on the government Legault so that it takes four periods of virtual exchanges and the public as early as next week to discuss, among other things, the situation in NURSING homes.
In an interview with The canadian Press on Tuesday, the parliamentary leader of the PQ, the member for René-Lévesque Martin Ouellet, claims to have reacted badly to the comments of prime minister François Legault, according to which the government is too busy to manage the health crisis, to answer the questions of the opposition.
Mr. Legault had also declared the day before in a press conference that if the opposition parties had questions for him, they could pass by the media who would in their place.
“We found it a bit stultifying for our work on the one hand, and not especially respectful of the work of oppositions and the work of accountability, that is our role as legislators,” said Mr. Ouellet.
The words of the prime minister have “activated” the production of a joint letter published Monday evening, he added.
The letter of three pages was addressed to the leader of the government, Simon Jolin-Barrette, and the president of the national Assembly, François Paradis.
In this letter, it was noted that the next weeks are going to require the making “crucial decisions” that will determine the future of Quebec.
We cite in particular the care and the accommodation conditions of the elderly ; reinforcements to support the health care staff ; how to restart the economy ; how to deal with the economic downturn ; and how to address the deficit created.