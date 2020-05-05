Resumption of the work of the national Assembly
Photo: Renaud Philippe Archives The Duty
To ensure compliance with the rules of distancing physical, only 37 elected officials will be present in the blue Room during each of the two parts of 45 minutes of question period.
Prime minister Francois Legault responds to questions at the national Assembly for the first time since the beginning of the state of health emergency on Wednesday, 13 may.
It has given its green light to the holding of a period of questions and answers of 90 minutes, to which all the members of the government participate, in whole or in part.
To ensure compliance with the rules of distancing physical, only 37 elected officials will be present in the blue Room during each of the two parts of 45 minutes of question period, the president, 16 caquistes, 10 liberals, 4 solidarity, 4 pq members and 2 elected by independent, Guy Ouellet and Catherine Fournier.
The government will ensure the presence in the blue Room, at one time or another, of ministers for which the elected officials of the opposition have questions.
The chamber of the national Assembly can revive again only the week of may 25, thanks to a reduced number of mps.
The elected officials pledged to investigate as a priority a few bills, including the draft Law amending the Law on the public trustee (18) and the draft Law amending the governance of the fight against climate change and promoting electrification (44).
By then, deputies will be able to question members of the Council of ministers at the parliamentary committees virtual.
These are the ministers Mathieu Lacombe (Family), André Lamontagne (Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food), Nathalie Roy (Culture and Communications), and Marguerite Blais (Seniors) who will respond this week to questions and concerns of the liberal members of parliament, in solidarity, pq members and independent.
Reactions of the opposition
The government caquiste offers the service of democratic minimum, according to the opposition official. “This partial return to our parliamentary work will, albeit incompletely, a minimum of democratic debate,” said her parliamentary leader, Marc Tanguay.
“This agreement between the parties will make the government more accountable to the elected representatives of the people of quebec. It can only be in the interest of the population, ” said the parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
The Parti québécois also sees the déconfinement gradual of Parliament a “good news” for the “democracy” in quebec.
“Every day that passes brings its share of new questions to ask the government about the crisis and after-crisis “, said its parliamentary leader, Martin Ouellet.
The minister Simon Jolin-Barrette invites the political class to “act with prudence” during the déconfinement of the national Assembly. “It is essential to maintain our efforts and continue to make a common front in the battle against the COVID-19 “, he says.