Retail: the blue Basket is launching eight projects to develop the digital business and to strengthen the sector
Photo: Nam Y. Huh Associated Press
The website of the blue Basket lists 19 900 companies.
Created in the emergency at the beginning of the month of April, the blue Basket on Tuesday launched eight projects working on the issues of the retail trade in order to stimulate the sector in which thousands of companies have gone to great lengths, as much to cushion the blow of the crisis.
Logistics, transport, origin of goods, management of data and transaction security : here are some axes that will be the subject of the work, the objective of the projects being to establish a diagnosis and then draw the road map of a retail business which is more resilient, that has a certain “digital delay” to catch up, considers the organization.
The leaders of the work are sometimes of the business leaders, sometimes of the people environments in financial, manufacturing or legal.
“There is a sense of urgency “, said the director general of the blue Basket, Alain Dumas, about a schedule. “Our aim is not to go to 2021. The idea is to make it as quickly as possible. “These projects will include determining what will be the next steps in the blue Basket, he said, for example, whether or not it should become transactional.
Stormed on April 5, the website of the blue Basket has also been modified and are currently 19 900 companies. “The version that was online this morning, normally, if we had not been in the emergency on 5 April, it is this version that we have launched,” said Mr Dumas in an interview. “But we knew that there was an emergency and the survey of CROP shows that it was right to do so. With the launch of the blue Basket, a lot of traders have told us that there had been traffic additional in-store and on the website. Some have said that there should be a transactional site from, but there, we would talk about it in January 2021. It has launched what one was capable of launching. “
According to the CROP survey, three Quebecers out of five have been acquainted with the blue Basket, and half of them consume more local products than before.
Hundreds of companies are added to the register in recent days, according to the organization of the blue Basket. This is notably the case of Novagrow, a montréal-based company that has developed gardens within to grow sprouts at home. “Our online platform is already very powerful, so for us the blue Basket is secondary, but it is interesting because it is a visibility of more “, said Simon Dufour Prefontaine, co-founder and business development manager.