Return of Commons forced by the conservatives, but not for long [PHOTOS]
April 20, 2020 10h42
Updated at 19h27
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – parliamentarians in Ottawa have taken the time, on Monday, in the midst of a pandemic, to discuss their calendar of parliamentary debates.
The suspension of the work decided upon on the 13th of march came to an end Monday at 11am. And as the conservatives have refused to extend it, each political party had to send a number of mps in the House of commons.
The liberal government has started the day by filing a motion which requires an agreement that it had already concluded with the bloquistes, and new democrats and the conservatives have rejected.
Conservative Andrew Scheer have forced a return to the Commons on Monday morning.
The canadian Press, Adrian Wyld
Each week, there will be a session in the Commons, in person, in small groups, and two sessions virtual. The conservatives wanted three in-person sessions per week.
The motion was adopted in the mid-afternoon.
As they were already there, the parliamentarians, after this vote, agreed to keep the weekly session, which took place Wednesday, about two hours of questions from the opposition to the ministers.
Accusations of partisanship
“The use and the taking of hostages of parliamentary institutions for partisan purposes, with what looks to be a serious insensitivity to the experience especially Quebecers, it is certainly not of a nature to excite people about our institutions and the people who occupy them”, launched the leader bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet to the intention of the curators, during a press conference Monday morning.
“This is not chicanery, it is an aspect of our basic democracy”, said the leader of the conservatives by acting Andrew Scheer, a few minutes later, behind the same microphone.
Presenting itself as the sole defender of democracy, Mr. Scheer has qualified Mr. Blanchet of “cheerleader” of the prime minister.
Five elected bloquistes, whose chief, Yves-François Blanchet presented themselves, despite themselves, to Ottawa, Monday.
The canadian Press, Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau has refused to launch into the fray when he, in his turn, met with the press.
“I don’t want to interfere in baffles-partisan at this level. I think that this is not something that Canadians want to see”, he replied to a question from a journalist.
“I think that citizens understand that it is important, not despite the crisis but because of the crisis, we will continue to defend our institutions, it continues to serve as a Parliament, but to seek ways to do so responsibly”, he said.
Five elected bloquistes and three elected new democrats have presented themselves in spite of themselves, in Ottawa, Monday.
The conservatives have sent 15 elected, said Mr. Scheer, after having been pressed on the subject by journalists. He, however, refused to say how the mps came to Ottawa, and while some of them have had to take the plane while the public health authorities advise against any travel from one region to the other in the country.
“The Parliament is an essential service”, did it hammer.
Six conservative mps coming from too far away to have driven up to Ottawa and sat in the Commons as it debated the motion that would impose the consensus reached without the troops of Andrew Scheer.
During this debate, the government house leader, Pablo Rodriguez, has pointed out that each of the meetings in the Commons force the presence of more than 100 employees on site, not to mention the security officers.
“If you are sitting two days (a week), you double the risk,” he said.
A period of questions as normal
To 14h15, as before, with federal politicians have approached the exercise questions of the opposition and of the government’s responses.
The bloquistes have used the opportunity to demand more financial assistance to the elderly and students. The new democrats are also worried about the fate of the students. The questions conservatives were mowing larger, but always in connection with the management of the epidemic in Canada.
The government offered no new item in its responses to part a. For the past month, or since the agreement with the Americans on closing the border, there has been less than 10 migrants who have attempted to go through the path Roxham, and who have been returned to the United States.
The new democrats are also worried about the fate of the students.
The canadian Press, Adrian Wyld
The Quebec under-estimates less the reality than the other provinces
While Quebec continues to have the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 and deaths caused by the disease, the public health Agency of Canada suggests that quebec authorities depict better the reality than their neighbors.
“It is underestimated everywhere in Canada. (…) It is almost impossible to have 100 % (a reflection) of the true reality on the ground,” said Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy head of the agency.
“With all of the screenings, the tests that they are made in Quebec, they have really done a good job. (…) Figures, in Quebec, I think it is not bad a very good (reflection) of the reality on the ground”, he offered.
Number of cases
There has been more than 555 000 tests administered in Canada up to now.
These tests have detected 36 836 confirmed cases and probable. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 1685 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 19 319 cases in Quebec, with 939 deaths; 11,184 cases in Ontario, including 584 deaths; 2908 case in Alberta, including 59 deaths; 1699 case in British Columbia, including 86 deaths; 721 case in Nova Scotia, including nine deaths; 316 in place in Saskatchewan, including four deaths; 257 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 262 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick; 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon; five cases in the Territories-the North-West; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.