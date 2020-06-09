Return of group meals at the house and at the restaurant [VIDEO]
It was the reopening of the restaurants, the 2 last June in France.
June 8, 2020
Updated at 18: 50
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Eating in a restaurant will again be possible from next Monday, the 15th of June, for the half of Quebec. And those who do not want to resto will be able to invite friends to the house, but not more than 10 individuals in total from three households. If you have the space required and that you keep a list of guests and their actions!
For the Montreal metropolitan Community, the MRC of Joliette and the municipality of The Epiphany near The Assomption, all of this will go to the 22 June, a week later. These territories are home to 4.1 million people, or 49 % of Quebec’s population.
As for the dining rooms of the restaurants that rallies domestic private, rule lighthouse spacing of one individual of two metres between each person continues to apply.
“Someone who has a small apartment will not be able to receive 10 people”, has recognized the medical advisor strategic directorate-general of public Health, Richard Massé, during the announcement Monday after-noon made to Quebec.
Dr. Massé accompanied the minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, André Lamontagne, and the minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet. Their respective patron, François Legault and Horacio Arruda, had held their own press conference in Montreal, earlier in the day.
“We put that as a maximum number of people. When you look at two meters, it is not necessary to calculate 10 times two, but rather look at three households. So, if it is people from three households, that means that the two meters is applied between each of the households, which reduces the space. But I am aware that there are many people who are not going to be able to receive 10 people in them. But we put a maximum, because the meetings to 15, to 20, to 25, it’s too risky. And then there, at that time, it is literally impossible to do, unless you have a castle!” said Dr. Massé.
“This is not because it is said 10 that they must bring 10 people next to each other. This is really important because indoor environments, that is places that are more likely to transmit infections from person to person or through objects”, he warns also.
The public Health and even asked the host to keep a list of guests and their actions during the course of the evening. “If ever there were people who were sick, for the regional direction of public health can easily be able to trace people quickly, efficiently, not to waste time if there ever were people who were contaminated,” also asks Dr. Massé.
Not to mention that the people of 70 years and older, those who have chronic diseases or who are immunocompromised should continue to be extra cautious.
A different experience
An evening at the restaurant will not be like before.
Whether in the kitchen or in the dining room, the employees that will be two metres of the client or one of the other will wear a mask and eye protection.
If the heat proves to be too troublesome, for example in the kitchen, “the wearing of a visor covering the face from the forehead to the chin is a solution of last resort”, enacts the guide published by the standards Commission, of the equity of the health and safety of the work (CNESST).
It promotes the presentation of the menu on a slate, or screen; the tables, chairs and other frequently touched surfaces are disinfected between each table; in the buffets, the service must be performed by an employee.
No maximum number of clients imposed on the conservators. The company must simply comply with the rules, depending on the size of the restaurant.
In addition to the 450 inspectors CNESST, 1000 prevention officers have been deployed by the government to inform and sensitize the companies to the rules during the pandemic. “Ultimately, the police forces can be called upon to intervene, but this is really not what we want”, said minister Boulet.
The ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec grants to 22 000 permit restoration to as many institutions who accumulate $ 14 billion of sales per year and employ 200 000 people. For the past three months, 50 % of these institutions have maintained their share of service, either by delivery or at the counter.
The bars remain closed
In the draft of act 61 of an economic recovery that he wants to be adopted before the end of the parliamentary session, which ends in principle on Friday, the government Legault has inserted cuts to the restaurants.
“It would therefore be allowed, if the bill was adopted, to deliver liquor to accompany food by intermediaries such as Uber Eats or Dash, for example. It would also permit that these drinks have a different price at delivery than in the dining room. And, in addition, it would no longer be required to serve a mandatory meal to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to restaurants,” says the minister Lamontagne.
Difficult for some in this context to understand why the bars that do not serve food still may not reopen.
“After one or two drinks, we lower the guard, we get closer, and then it increases the risk of transmission. We go there gradually. It is more at risk to consume alcohol without eating, that to have a drink with a meal. They drop a lot less care when we eat a meal quietly, and then he takes a little bit of alcohol. If it takes a lot of alcohol and only alcohol, it is different risks,” explains Dr. Massé.
Especially because, as the minister Boulet reminds us, it relies heavily on the good will of everyone.
For its part, the association of restaurateurs is looking forward to this reopening, but stressed that the long list of challenges is far from over.
“What awaits the operators of the restaurant in the next few weeks will be a huge challenge to overcome, the sanitary measures to comply with are numerous”, said by press release the vice-president of public and governmental affairs of the Association Restoration Québec, François Meunier.
According to a survey carried out for the ARQ, more than 60 % of the managers of the restaurant believe that their establishment will not survive financially beyond six months with a capacity reduced to 50 %.