Émilie Clepper will occur at the Studio of the Grand Theatre on the 9th of July at 20h.
July 6, 2020 14h26
Return performances at the Grand Theatre
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The music will resound again at the Grand Théâtre de Québec as of 9 July, in the respect of safety instructions, with the launch of the series Scene here, which will make the good share with the artists here.
This will not be the meeting Louis-Fréchette and Octave-Crémazie, who will welcome the musicians, but rather the new Studio space, which can accommodate forty people in terms of distance physical. The benefits, which ratisseront wide in the genres represented, will be held Thursday at 20h until the end of the month of August.
The author-songwriter Émilie Clepper will start the bal mode folk on 9 July. The formation Of the Eyebrows accompanied by the violinist Sylvain Nault will serve as a portion of gypsy jazz on July 23. Fair Robert (13 August), the.Panda (20 August) and the François Rioux Quartet (August 27) are also included in the list of the invited artists, which will stretch out soon.
Tickets for these shows at a cost of $ 19, are on sale on the website of the Grand Theatre.