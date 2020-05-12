Revelations of the RCMP about the slaughter in Nova Scotia
The disastrous run of the shooter lasted 12 hours, over a distance of approximately 90 kilometres.
Share
May 11, 2020 16h46
Updated at 21: 19
Share
Revelations of the RCMP about the slaughter in Nova Scotia
The canadian Press
HALIFAX – the progress of the investigation on the carnage that has 22 people on 18 and 19 April in Nova Scotia have identified the commercial establishment which was used to make the decals of the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) who have been placed on the vehicle of the shooter.
The RCMP reports that on Monday that these decals have been made without the permission of the owner of the trade. Both this latter and the person who made the decals to cooperate with the police.
The use by the assassin of a vehicle that looked like a real patrol car, the RCMP has allowed him to blur the lines for some time.
The RCMP added that when the shooter has left the area of Portapique, on April 18, he was in possession of two handguns, semi-automatic and two semi-automatic rifles. One of the weapons originated in Canada and the police believe that the other weapons that were found had been acquired in the United States.
It is now up to police to determine where and how the shooter obtained the weapons.
On the other hand, the RCMP believes that in order to ignite several fires at his mare deadly, the shooter has used an accelerator. According to witness statements, the individual kept a large quantity of fuel on his property at Portapique.
500 witnesses
The federal police added that investigators have spoken up here with 500 witnesses, and that they continue with interviews about this tragedy. They are looking to speak with anyone who might have a personal conflict or a professional with the shooter.
The disastrous run of the shooter lasted 12 hours, over a distance of approximately 90 kilometres.