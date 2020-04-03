Review: a Hybrid solution of the Kremlin – who will pay for the quarantine?
The Russian government introduces quarantine measures, but does not declare quarantine – not to pay for the losses of entrepreneurs. But sooner or later it will have to do, says Alexander Plyuschev.
Trouble always come in is not the right time. This week I broke a tooth – it is extremely frustrating in itself, but the person who literally runs his mouth, it’s almost a tragedy. With torn from the inside cheek I found a private clinic, which, according to the restrictions imposed have the right to accept only patients with acute pain that described my condition in any sense of the phrase. But I was pleased not only that under considerable constraints, I will be able to help, but the fact that I, a man not yet losing a job or income, a little bit, but will contribute to the survival of the business.
More and more talk about the fact that the measures taken to combat coronavirus, can hit stronger than the epidemic itself. This does not mean that it is not necessary restrictive measures, but in this situation, the state is obliged to do everything to mitigate their consequences for the economy.
The appeal of anything
Hours week of Russians lasted hours a month, and if you remember that the first decade of may we also have almost all output, then there are still at least five weeks of paid self-isolation. In the last two words of the previous sentence – a fair share of guile: pay is clearly not all, not completely, with reservations, but what about voluntary isolation, all and so know. The question, for whose account sitting at home is becoming more urgent and painful, but to answer it the Federal government is obviously in no hurry.
In your – already the second for last eight days appeal to the country Vladimir Putin did not answer this question. The impression was that and say it was nothing, but it is necessary, that pulled, written at the last moment, because of what the President traditionally late hour after the announced time. Like last time, he has not declared any quarantine or emergency or state of emergency. The unwillingness of the Federal center to make unpopular and very consumable for the Treasury, the solution becomes more apparent.
Hybrid solutions
Most regions remained in that notorious self-isolation, which does not provide strong support measures from the state. And if in Moscow, where traditionally more opportunities and money than anywhere else, it is possible for something to hope for, the province will be in difficulty. The largest banks – Sberbank and VTB – promise of preferential lending to businessmen would like to stick around and pay that same President promised a salary in the downtime. But even interest-free loans have to give, the more that the grace period is promised only for six months.
President, famous throughout the world of hybrid warfare and the same foreign policy, applies similar methods to our own country. He tries to solve the problem, avoiding certain words and terms, and in fact shifts the solution for those who suffer. Probably, Vladimir Putin, who recently (although that seems like an awful long time ago, in a past life) actually recognized business “by the crooks, by definition,” says that each of them has a sly offshore, some securely stash a purse, which in a difficult moment and you can rock.
Everywhere wedge
The result – you can not work and have to pay. The businessman, who was forced to stop the work of his company, goes under the article, no matter what he did, he can pay the money as long as they are in the accounts of the company. It is theoretically possible to fire some employees to stretch and thus payments to others, but to do it without compensation, without violating labor laws is impossible. To withhold wages is to risk to fall under a criminal case.
But there is still – though delayed, but not canceled tax payments. Is it any wonder that employers go to such ugly and unpleasant for all measures, the literal squeezing employees on unpaid leave? How to get lost income of individual entrepreneurs or self-employed, even to think terribly.
Will have to pay
The last hope of the business – government which, first, the newly adopted law may impose a state of emergency. This will cover the President from a political negative, but does not absolve the state from having to pay compensation. Sooner or later it will have to go at least in order to avoid a social explosion. What is already happening in many countries where the quarantine is in effect a little longer.
The French government will pay companies to 45 billion euros to those left employees in the state. This has benefited 337 thousand firms and result in 3.6 million workers left without income. Another 300 billion euros will be spent on loans to businesses guaranteed by the state. Followed by Austria, Denmark and the UK. The favorite question of Vladimir Putin, whether we want, as in France, in this context, has no chance for a negative response.