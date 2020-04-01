Review mouse A4Tech Bloody P91: lightning “headshots”
On constrained resources, we sometimes want to possess a gadget that the quality is not inferior to more expensive units.
Therefore, A4tech has recently pleased his fans with the release of “crisis” gaming mouse Bloody P91, which has all the advantages of high-precision and high-speed manipulator with high-quality materials, at a very affordable price. I propose to consider this gaming mouse has all the details.
Specifications Packing
So, let us begin unpacking. A4tech Bloody P91 comes in a cardboard box, into a blood-black colors.
The box is made in the form of a book – front cover opens, behind which it is possible to visually evaluate the manipulator. You can even hand applying to make sure that the dimensions of the mouse suitable.
Inside is the mouse itself, documentation and a couple of branded stickers that you can attach to the system unit or housing of the laptop – a nice change.
Design and ergonomics
Externally, the mouse has turned out just perfectly. Don’t even say that A4tech Bloody P91 refers to the budget segment. Designers correctly came to the Assembly, arranging the right materials at the base of the housing.
The mouse ran out of medium size, slightly elongated in length and a bit narrow. Such a form factor suitable for almost any owner, except perhaps the very young.
Bloody P91 dressed in a Matt black ABS plastic housing, which at first even feels metallic. All because of the rough non-slip surface that ensures a secure grasp even the most sweaty hands. In the hands it feels pretty heavy 141 grams.
The sides applied rubberized surface below the mouse have been stronger to keep the adrenaline during the fights.
Perimeter cut small notches that show off her gorgeous RGB illumination with multiple modes, each of which represented a 16.8 million color options – visually it looks very impressive and gives the mouse “space” look.
On the underside of the legs using metal X Glide, which provide a mileage of more than 300 kilometers. They are easy to slip on any surface.
The two main buttons are separated from the hull. In the gaming environment are of the opinion that with this design, pressing buttons is faster and more durable.
Also, in addition to the two side there are three function buttons, located just above the wheel – they additionally are configured in a special ON Bloody7. All the buttons are pressed clearly, with a pleasant back return and a quiet, muffled sound.
The scroll wheel rubberized, scrollit clearly, but a little tight. In the middle there is a recess, through which also you can see the RGB backlighting.
PC connectivity is supported via USB cable with length of 1.8 meter durable braided, which will withstand even strong loads.
Backlight
I have a passion for the backlight in the periphery, so the mouse sidestep just could not. Have P91 Bloody lighting provides a full range of 16.8 million colors.
Initially, the mouse has five lighting modes that change by pressing the top button “1”, while the mouse need to raise to have not been involved sensor.
More illumination options and fine-tuning its kind of intensity and style can be done in the original program Bloody7.
In General, the backlight will remain dovolno, unable to pay attention as the mouse gives a cool gaming PC.
Bloody7 and features
Let’s talk a little about the program. In addition to setting options for backlighting, Bloody7 can calibrate the sensor A4tech Bloody P91 and change CPI (alternative DPI), which is regulated in the range from 100 to 8000. In the specification, use the value 5000, but this is a mistake – the resolution is much higher.
The polling rate up to 1000 Hz. Let me remind you that in the gaming environment, the mouse can be called gaming, if it has a polling rate above 250 Hz. The response time from almost immediate Bloody P91 – 1 MS, and all thanks to the optical sensor PixArt PMW3325 Gaming Engine.
Oh and favorite feature among fans of Bloody mice and hated the owners of the other mice – this is for shooting modes double or even triple clicking, which gives a strong advantage to the player.
The same for mouse P91 has built-in memory for storing game settings user – it is 160 KB. Therefore, once setting and writing them in memory, it is possible the application can no longer use. However, for correct operation still recommend to put it, as it comes with the correct driver.
Summary
Overall, A4tech Bloody P91, I was satisfied. Affordable price of 550 hryvnia, fast sensor PixArt PMW3325 Gaming Engine, sensitivity in the area of 8000 CPI, fast response time of 1 MS and simply gorgeous visual design with customizable RGB illumination makes the mouse very best value. The owners will not be disappointed.
