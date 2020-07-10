Review of complaints of sexual assault in Lévis also
On the review committee, will join the police lévis stakeholders of the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions, the Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) and the Centre for assistance and anti-agressions à caractère sexuel (CALACS).
Share
July 9, 2020 19: 57
Updated at 20h03
Share
Review of complaints of sexual assault in Lévis also
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The police department of the City of Lévis will also have his committee review of sexual assault that have been closed and declared unfounded or not resolved.
On the review committee, will join the police lévis stakeholders of the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions, the Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) and the Centre for assistance and anti-agressions à caractère sexuel (CALACS).
The members of the committee will have the mandate to review the closure of the police investigation carried out as well as respect for the rights of victims of records of sexual assault ended without there being a charge of scope.
In the wake of the movement #MeToo and drawing on practices in some police forces americans as that of Philadelphia, the Sûreté du Québec and the Québec police, in particular, have developed in recent years, review committees and records of sexual assault classified as unfounded.
To the SQ, around 2000 complaints were eligible for review, covering a period of approximately five years. Police in Quebec say they have 365 complaints, accumulated over a period of five years, likely to be revised.
The police department of the City of Lévis, it states that it does not have such a lot of complaints to be examined again.
Since January, an explanatory letter is sent to each victim a case closed as unfounded. The SPVL reference to the findings of the investigation and the procedure to be followed, if necessary, to request the examination of his case by the review committee.
Very few victims have made a request for the revision since the last few months, says Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the SPVL.
The committee will focus in priority to the files that are targeted by the revision request of a victim, but also to the folders selected randomly by the committee