Revival of the cultural milieu : the musicians want to be fixed
The Guild of musicians of Quebec estimates that its approximately 3200 members have been deprived of at least four million $ in fees by the end of the month of July, as no less than 85 % of their professional activities occur as normal on stage.
Share
May 21, 2020 8h29
Share
Revival of the cultural milieu : the musicians want to be fixed
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Concerts, tours and festivals suddenly cancelled : the Guild of musicians and Quebec points out that its members have been hit where it hurts, while stimulus plan of the cultural milieu is always to wait.
Many of the professional musicians joining the two ends by Providing canadian emergency (PKU), without compensation for their commitments cancelled during one of the periods in the most profitable of the year, stresses the president of the Guild, Luc Fortin.
The association believes that its more than 3200 members have been deprived of at least four million $ in fees by the end of the month of July, as no less than 85 % of their professional activities occur as normal on stage.
“The ax fell in mid-march, when it remains about two months of the season for the symphony orchestras, expose it. From the point of view of pop and rock music, these are all great festivals that were coming. In the summer, there are a lot of touring projects in the regions.”
And despite a déconfinement well underway, the entertainment industry, among the first to be affected by the health crisis, is not yet fixed as to the gradual resumption of its activities.
The music could still easily resume its rights in the rehearsal rooms and recording studios, in compliance with public health directives, said Mr. Fortin.
In its recommendations forwarded to the québec minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, the Guild of musicians in Quebec (GMMQ) proposes to rely on recordings for rebroadcast on the web.
Even if the “live” experience is irreplaceable “, as much for public as for the artists,” Mr. Fortin believes that many music lovers would be willing to untie their purse strings for a quality recording.
This transition to digital could also continue beyond the pandemic as “added value” to the live performance, it is in the interests of the democratization of culture, and enhancement of supply in remote areas.
Télé-Québec could also be put to contribution, it was suggested.
But this must not come to “replace the discount, which is done on stage,” is concerned about Mr. Fortin, recalling a longstanding claim of the GMMQ for a fair remuneration of the share of large online platforms such as Spotify and Apple Play Music.
The GMMQ urge the governments of quebec and canadian to extend and create new forms of emergency financial assistance to enable artists to survive the crisis.
“There is the danger of losing the staffing in the road,” warns Luc Fortin.
“This would be a big loss.”