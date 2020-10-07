The former Minister of Economy assured that the national government's strategy in economic matters, which he described as a “'let's see' plan”, was “a huge failure” given the “lack of a robust, consistent, serious and credible plan” that allow the growth of the country.

“We have a very serious fiscal problem: by issuing uncontrollably with a fixed exchange rate, we run out of reserves and there is no control that can compensate. Therefore, what the Government has to do is build a robust, consistent, serious plan. and credible , but not with the current heterogeneity of opinions, but rather that it has the backing of the ruling coalition, “said the former official in an interview with the LN + channel.

In this sense, López Murphy considered that “without a plan, without a rule or a reasonable criterion, the expectation of diluting the negative after the debt renegotiation was transformed exactly the other way around .”

In fact, the political leader compared the current scenario with the situation prior to Rodrigazo : ” We have very large imbalances that resemble those of 1975 , when precisely the main problem was the lack of coordination and cohesion in the government team.” .

For López Murphy, ” the climate of uncertainty is very harmful , and the 'let's see' plan has proven to be a huge failure.”

“What we need is a serious plan that has the backing of the government coalition. Without a plan, the strength and credibility of the economic team is weakened ,” he concluded.