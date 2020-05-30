Richard Contant, picture framer
Richard Contant took advantage of the lull to put in order its local, repair a cabinet, make tablets… The phone, however, comes back to ring, making him believe that the recovery is not far away.
To speak of culture as an industrial sector can make to cringe to those who fear that the reduction of art to a column of numbers. They reveal, however, an economic reality of weight : the cultural industry employs approximately 178 000 employees in Quebec, generating annual benefits of nearly $ 9.4 billion. However, behind each work is an active army of workers of the shadow whose job is now threatened by the health crisis, as workers to whom The Duty has dedicated a series.
“I often tell my clients that everyone knows of Picasso, but nobody knows his coach,” said from the outset, Richard Contant, happy at the idea that light is made on his job. Not coach, not Picasso. The scale and contemporary québec, it could be translated by ” not Richard Contant, not of Mathieu Beauséjour “.
The man is unable to estimate with any accuracy the number of artists who call on its services. A hundred, perhaps double. Add the gallery owners, the collectors and even the Museum of contemporary art of Montreal. In twenty years on the market, without advertising other than mouth-to-ear, Richard Contant has become one of our purposes framers, wanted, appreciated.
“One day, I brought a Botero, a large table. It was surely a million-and-a-half years. The collector had heard of me, came to see me. Since then, he returns “, says he, to mention the case of a prestigious work placed in his hands.
It is said that art does not “match” with your couch. The framework must “match” with the work. The responsibility is not that of the one hand with the piece, but the one who does the framing.
More stressful ? “No,” he replied. It is not necessary to think of the value of the coin, this is where you can be wrong. A Riopelle on paper, this is another work on paper that I treat the same way. “
When it frames a work, the result that counts in his eyes is not the framework as such, but the work. And what a good coaching ? Its strength, to its finish is ” flawless “, without dust inside, a hanging system thought, a passe-partout harmonious, the fair color of the frame… ” It is said that art does not have to match with your sofa. The framework must match with the work, summarizes-t-it. The responsibility is not that of the one hand with the work, but the one who does the framing. “
In the time of a pandemic and total cessation of activities, which lack the more framer in the sixties, beyond the input of money, it is the human contact. “Artists are my friends. When one comes to see me, there is a café, I ask for news of his children, the farm that he has… “
The officer of the supervision
It is for love of the art that Richard Contant, alias Framing Naide D’amico, became a picture framer. The profession he has adopted shortly before the year 2000 is shown in force of collecting. “I was interested in art, he said, I bought the works at auction, and I started to repair their old frames. The coach with whom I was doing business gave me stuff, and then I started making frames for myself, for friends, out of the house, with few tools and no experience. “
Coaching is his second career. Of his past life, the former policeman prefers not to talk about it. He wished only to do understand that you cannot just turn yourself picture framer. To him, note-t-il, went there slowly. He has even christened his company the name of his wife — she worked with him, to not rush anything. These are only six years after the start of Supervision Naide D’amico that he set out to live of the works that are entrusted him.
There are so many things to be aware of. “The techniques of museology, the finish of the wood, handling the works of art, the simple need to procure the right materials, make them come from New York “, lists Richard Contant, who considers time as her best school.
Of nature self-taught, the well-known picture framer has otherwise learned of her friend Thérèse Dion, the gallerist who died in 2007. “It gave me a lot advice about the proportions, on the mediums the artists,” he says.
Since then, Richard Contant on the hand and the eye, but the daily challenges of the constantly to ” invent “. “Some of the papers, does it give as an example, are fine, others react badly to the water. You can’t always use the same glue. It is necessary to adapt. “
Its service is based on a relationship of trust more than on scientific expertise. He who “does not hold the truth” does not seek to convince, especially when the artists know what they want. It sometimes happens to him to give advice, as about of the glass to put in front of the work. When she is called to travel, a plexiglas less protective of UV rays, but lighter and more robust, may be sufficient.
His big challenge is the large format — a good Botero, let’s say. “The more big it is, the more it pleases me “, he commented. But his specialty, if he has one, remains works on paper, although he prefers to entrust the photography to his two assistants.
Optimistic, in spite of everything
Born in the shadow of the Turcot interchange, the company Naide D’amico has migrated to the north of the island, a victim of the highway project. It is from his workshop in the Saint-Laurent borough that Richard Contant has entrusted to us.
The time, he admits, are hard. Since mid-march, it has not received any order. The things going on have been suspended. He and his employees have turned to the Benefit of canadian emergency.
The COVID-19 is pointing at the busiest time, when it is necessary to prepare the works for the fair Paper, annual meeting in April. “[The spring], it is maybe 20 % of my sales. It’s not fair, there are also all the other expos, which continue, ” notes he.
Richard Contant took advantage of the lull to put in order its local, repair a cabinet, make tablets… The phone, however, comes back to ring, making him believe that the recovery is not far away. Optimistic, he knows that he does chômera not forever.
“It’s going to take time, 2020 will be more quiet, but it didn’t stop. When I see what is going on in the middle of the pools, I say to myself that people will continue to spend. They want to have fun. “