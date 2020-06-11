Richard Séguin postpones his tour
June 11, 2020
Richard Séguin postpones the start of her tour shows. The one who was supposed to start a series of performances leading up to the four corners of Québec in September 2020 will not return to the road until the fall of 2022.
Richard Séguin had announced a comeback with a brand new show surrounded by musicians. The COVID-19 was because of his agenda, which contained more than thirty dates.
The author-composer-interpreter postpones his shows in the fall of 2022, and in the spring of 2023. It intends to use the tour to celebrate his 70th birthday with the public.
By then, it will focus on a new album which is expected to be released in the spring of 2022.
“The writing is certainly a gesture lonely, but he traces the path which leads to the stage and it was a pleasure to come together in a live performance that takes its meaning,” says Richard Séguin, in a news release.