The Colombian singer shared an image on Instagram that left everyone with their mouths open.

Clearly Sebastián Yatra's career has gone through the roof and this is because his songs are among the most listened to in the world.

For some years now, the brilliant Colombian has been taking one hit after another and is increasingly requested to make the most important duets of today.

With his latest song Seba Yatra is having a real success. It is called “Where are they going” and so far it has more than 14 million views on YouTube .

However, it is not all rosy in his life since since he separated from the Argentine singer Tini Stoessel he has been linked with several women.

On the other hand, a few ago, the interpreter of “Por perro” shared an image of him that caused the like of Ricky Martin and the comment of Luis Fonsi .