Rihanna’s provocative image graced the cover of Vogue
British Vogue has submitted the may issue of the magazine with the participation of Rihanna.
Editor in chief Edward Enninful recognized that the survey was done before the pandemic coronavirus, but in any case he’s glad he headlined a room that is Rihanna. British Vogue will be released with two covers. Both the singer depicted in the headdress, which is called durag. It turned out that it has a symbolic meaning.
“The original purpose duraga not in its functionality. Black women were forced to wear it to hide their beauty and to emphasize belonging to the working class”, explains Vogue.
Today durag has a different meaning. He became a fashionable accessory, a real symbol of African American culture. And this transformation stresses the cover with Rihanna. She represents a strong and successful woman, which dare not be pushed around.
In addition to the symbolic hat the singer did make a tattoo with Truth (“Truth”). And for shooting star magazine tried hyperonymy jackets and appeared with funny hairstyle.