Rimouski: financing completed for the expansion and modernization of the Theatre du Bic
The people who worked on the research of the funding for the expansion and modernization of the Theatre du Bic in Rimouski around minister Steven Guilbeault, who announced a grant of nearly$ 2.9 million by videoconference.
June 18, 2020 22: 20
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
RIMOUSKI — The amount that was missing at the Theatre du Bic in Rimouski, to be able to move forward in its project of expansion and modernization has been announced by videoconference from Ottawa, Thursday, by the minister of canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault. The grant of nearly$ 2.9 million from Ottawa completes the package of more than$ 6 million necessary to complete the project hoped for the past six years.
In addition to the federal grant 2 892 275 $ offered to the owner of the building, or the City of Rimouski, through the Canada Fund for cultural spaces, Québec confirms an amount of $ 2.4 million. For its part, the City of Rimouski is providing $ 700,000 and the Théâtre du Bic will contribute a total of $45,000.
The project aims to enlarge the space of 30 %. The Theatre will also set standards in terms of fire safety and access for people with reduced mobility. “We will finally have a rehearsal room, as any theatre worthy of the name must have”, said the president of the board of directors of the Theatre, Nathalie Babin. The offices for the employees and the locker room will also be enlarged. “The reality of the Theatre of the Bic, currently, is that it is cool in winter and hot in the summer, said the mayor of Rimouski, Marc Parent. We will reverse the curve.”
Great location
For the minister Guilbeault, the Theatre of the Bic public offer of the region and visitors with an annual programme of quality focused on the theatre of creation and contemporary dance. “The location of the theatre helps to its reputation as a cultural and tourism infrastructure of renowned, surrounded by sunsets majestic, which I would dare to say that they are the most beautiful in Quebec.” Steven Guilbeault has welcomed the long-term work of the mayor of Rimouski and president of the board of directors of the Theatre. “I would say that it is the project of cultural infrastructure on which I worked the most since my post last fall,” noted the parliamentarian.
Mayor Parent thanked the mp for Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques, Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, “which was a young foal, who was just elected, and that is to write to the minister to highlight the importance of this project”.
A whole epic
“It has been quite an epic and I remember, while I had talked briefly with prime minister Trudeau when he first came to Rimouski, the importance of this project,” says Marc Parent, for which Ottawa has “really delivered the goods”.
“In the first version of the official letter of the grant, there were no 400 000 $ in the envelope, tells the elected. Despite that, we continued to have discussions and to Mr. Guilbault, who was in Vancouver, has said that he would speak to his team and that he would give them the news. Quickly, he managed to chip away in the drawer funds to find $ 400,000 in additional. Thank you for your determination, Mr. Minister. Your efforts really do make all the difference. I can assure you that we will start the work in 2021 to be able to open and it is hoped that you will be present, if you have not been changed to department for the Environment !”
A gem
“The Theatre of Bic is a jewel of the region is internationally-recognised, writes Nathalie Babin. The Theatre product of the culture for nearly 50 years creative, original, and powerful 12 months by year. All the team is working to make culture accessible, to animate it, teach it, and most importantly to share. It was in the hands a product that is purely québécois, a regional or even purely rimouskois. The arts of the stage, it is extremely important. It is, in my opinion, as important as sports in a society. It is absolutely necessary to keep this privilege of being able to express themselves freely. To preserve our gains, we must continue to invest in culture. The minister has done and I would say sincerely that it is the best decision he has taken since he is in office.”